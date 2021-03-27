The AFL advises the Match Review of the last night’s Geelong Cats v Brisbane Lions match of Round Two of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Two charges were laid.

Charges Laid:

Gary Rohan, Geelong Cats, has been charged with Striking Lachie Neale, Brisbane Lions, during the first quarter of the Round Two match between the Geelong Cats and the Brisbane Lions, played at GMHBA Stadium on Friday March 26.



In summary he can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Medium Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a two-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Neale down after Rohan row Lachie Neale is put down behind play by Gary Rohan in an incident that may draw MRO attention

Charlie Cameron, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Striking Shaun Higgins, Geelong Cats, during the second quarter of the Round Two match between the Geelong Cats and the Brisbane Lions, played at GMHBA Stadium on Friday March 26.



In summary he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact and Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.