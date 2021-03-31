CALLUM Twomey rocketed to a joint share of the lead after navigating a tough round two with eight winners. 

He joins Riley Beveridge at the top, while fellow AFL Exchange co-host Mitch Cleary is already playing catch-up after only managing four tips last week. 

Five teams get no love this week, but the other four games our in the balance.

Who did our experts tip? Check out all the tips below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - five points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
West Coast
Carlton
Melbourne
Geelong

Last week: 7
Total: 13

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
Geelong

Last week: 8
Total: 13

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - nine points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Richmond 
St Kilda
West Coast
Carlton
Melbourne 
Geelong 

Last week: 6
Total: 12

DAISY PEARCE

Brisbane - 10 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
Geelong

Last week: 6
Total: 12

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - seven points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
West Coast
Fremantle
Melbourne
Geelong

Last week:
Total: 12

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - nine points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
Geelong

Last week: 7
Total: 12 

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - 14 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
West Coast 
Carlton
Melbourne 
Geelong 

Last week: 6
Total: 11

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 15 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
Geelong

Last week: 6
Total: 11

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 16 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
West Coast
Carlton 
Melbourne
Geelong 

Last week: 7
Total: 11

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - six points 
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast 
Richmond 
St Kilda
West Coast 
Fremantle 
Melbourne 
Geelong 

Last week: 7
Total: 11

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Collingwood - 16 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne 
Geelong

Last week: 4
Total: 10

MITCH CLEARY

Brisbane - five points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
West Coast
Carlton
Melbourne
Geelong

Last week: 4
Total: 9

TOTALS

Collingwood 4-8 Brisbane
North Melbourne 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide 3-9 Gold Coast
Richmond 12-0 Sydney
Essendon 0-12 St Kilda
West Coast 7-5 Port Adelaide
Carlton 8-4 Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Melbourne
Geelong 12-0 Hawthorn

