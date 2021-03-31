CALLUM Twomey rocketed to a joint share of the lead after navigating a tough round two with eight winners.
He joins Riley Beveridge at the top, while fellow AFL Exchange co-host Mitch Cleary is already playing catch-up after only managing four tips last week.
Five teams get no love this week, but the other four games our in the balance.
Who did our experts tip? Check out all the tips below.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - five points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
West Coast
Carlton
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 7
Total: 13
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 8
Total: 13
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - nine points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
West Coast
Carlton
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 12
DAISY PEARCE
Brisbane - 10 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 12
DAMIAN BARRETT
Collingwood - seven points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
West Coast
Fremantle
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 7
Total: 12
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane - nine points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 7
Total: 12
MATTHEW LLOYD
Collingwood - 14 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
West Coast
Carlton
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 11
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane - 15 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 11
KANE CORNES
Brisbane - 16 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
West Coast
Carlton
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 7
Total: 11
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane - six points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
West Coast
Fremantle
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 7
Total: 11
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Collingwood - 16 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 4
Total: 10
MITCH CLEARY
Brisbane - five points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
St Kilda
West Coast
Carlton
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 4
Total: 9
TOTALS
Collingwood 4-8 Brisbane
North Melbourne 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide 3-9 Gold Coast
Richmond 12-0 Sydney
Essendon 0-12 St Kilda
West Coast 7-5 Port Adelaide
Carlton 8-4 Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Melbourne
Geelong 12-0 Hawthorn