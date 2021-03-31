Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

CALLUM Twomey rocketed to a joint share of the lead after navigating a tough round two with eight winners.

He joins Riley Beveridge at the top, while fellow AFL Exchange co-host Mitch Cleary is already playing catch-up after only managing four tips last week.

Five teams get no love this week, but the other four games our in the balance.

Who did our experts tip? Check out all the tips below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - five points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Richmond

St Kilda

West Coast

Carlton

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 7

Total: 13

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 12 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Richmond

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 8

Total: 13

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - nine points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Richmond

St Kilda

West Coast

Carlton

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 12

DAISY PEARCE

Brisbane - 10 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Richmond

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 12

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - seven points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Richmond

St Kilda

West Coast

Fremantle

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 7

Total: 12

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - nine points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Richmond

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 7

Total: 12

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - 14 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Richmond

St Kilda

West Coast

Carlton

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 11

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 15 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Richmond

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 11

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 16 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Richmond

St Kilda

West Coast

Carlton

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 7

Total: 11

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - six points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Richmond

St Kilda

West Coast

Fremantle

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 7

Total: 11

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Collingwood - 16 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Richmond

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 4

Total: 10

MITCH CLEARY

Brisbane - five points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Richmond

St Kilda

West Coast

Carlton

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 4

Total: 9

TOTALS

Collingwood 4-8 Brisbane

North Melbourne 0-12 Western Bulldogs

Adelaide 3-9 Gold Coast

Richmond 12-0 Sydney

Essendon 0-12 St Kilda

West Coast 7-5 Port Adelaide

Carlton 8-4 Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Melbourne

Geelong 12-0 Hawthorn