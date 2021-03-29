The Traders are back with another podcast. Picture: AFL Photos

WE may only have two weeks of data, but there have been some unacceptable scores from some of the best Fantasy players in the game.

Reigning Brownlow Medallist Lachie Neale (MID, $829,000) has dropped $106k with more to come based on his breakeven of 191. Last week’s score of 51, backing up from his 68 in round one, was well below his 123 average in 2020. Neale is currently the third most traded out player.

The fifth most traded out player since lockout lifted is Andrew Gaff (MID, $756,000). The Eagle has also struggled in his opening two games.

Although they’re dropping cash, the simple advice is to hold your premiums.

That said, Reilly O’Brien (RUC, $727,000) could be moved on. Rucks have struggled this year and the Crow is averaging under 50 points per game. A breakeven of 171 makes a move to Jarrod Witts (RUC, $634,000) a good option considering he’s averaging 97 points.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through the issues out of the weekend as they look ahead to their round three trades with plenty of your questions answered in this week’s episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

2:00 - Calvin's ranking slid this week

3:30 - The rucks bounced back, but are they back?

7:00 - Rookie roulette worked out alright this week with some of our best performers in our teams being sub-$300k players

8:30 - A tale of how to not chase points off your bench

12:45 - Jaidyn Stephenson wasn't a great selection for his 17,000 new owners

15:20 - Calvin has just about had enough of Andrew Gaff

18:45 - Essendon injuries, including popular MID/FWD Jye Caldwell, will mean a different looking midfield make up this week.

21:00 - Is it too late to jump on the best cash cows of the year?

25:10 - Warnie runs through the players who may gain DPP prior to round six

31:00 - Lachie Neale and Andrew Gaff have dropped a lot of cash and there's more to come. Do you hold falling premiums?

Questions from social media

39:50 - Are there any worries about Carlton's scoring potential?

44:30 - If you're running with a two rookie ruck set-up, who should you upgrade to: Brodie Grundy or Jarrod Witts?

47:00 - Which rookie: Charlie Lazzaro or Sam Berry?

50:15 - Options for Jye Caldwell and what The Traders will do with their round three moves

56:30 - North Melbourne and Essendon are giving up the most Fantasy points

59:00 - What to do with Will Brodie

