HAVE clubs found another secret way to drop players?

Last year AFL Exchange brought the 'soft drop' into the footy lexicon as the team uncovered the tactic among clubs.

But this week's episode of the podcast finds that clubs have found a new way of leaving players out of their sides.

Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news – and some of the not so big.

Episode guide…

2:50 – Can the Western Bulldogs win the flag this year with their backline?

7:00 – Which 0-2 team is still a chance to make the finals and which 2-0 team could miss?

10:15 – The guys name their favourite interactions between players and coaches.

13:00 – Death, taxes and…

15:45 – What's the most underrated list management tool in the game?

20:30 – How should Siri be used in footy?

22:00 – Who's closer to a flag – GWS or Gold Coast?

28:10 – New segment The Exchange Exchange.

34:10 – Which are the footy traditions that will never die?

36:50 – We look at the world of Cameo to find the overpriced and undervalued players on the social media platform.