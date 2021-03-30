Cats recruit Isaac Smith celebrates his winner against the Lions in R2, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

HAWTHORN veteran Luke Breust says his teammates will be lining up to "clean up" defector Isaac Smith in their Easter Monday blockbuster against Geelong.

Smith joined the Cats as an unrestricted free agent at the end of last year, having won three flags during his 210-game decade-long spell with the Hawks.

The move shocked the football world, but the 32-year-old immediately endeared himself to Geelong fans by kicking what turned out to be the match-winning goal in last week's controversial victory over Brisbane.

Breust noted Collingwood was criticised in some quarters for giving their former player Adam Treloar a friendly reception in round one and said there wouldn't be any cuddles or high fives for Smith at the MCG.

"Don't you worry, there will certainly be a few boys lining up to get him," Breust said.

"There will be a fair bit of banter on the field and it will certainly be fun out there.

"I don't think there'll be any hugs or anything from us. At the end of the day, we're running out against what is now an opposition player.

Luke Breust (r) and Isaac Smith in happier times. Picture: AFL Photos

"It can be all smiles and fun and games, but once you cross that line it's game on again.

"If he's in the road then I'm sure the boys will be pretty happy to clean him up.

"We'll see how it goes, but he's going to have his cheeky little grin out there and he'll certainly be throwing a bit our way, so it will be interesting."

Hawthorn and Geelong have enjoyed a fierce rivalry in recent times, sparked by a series of matches decided by single-figure margins over the past 14 years.

The Hawks have finally entered a phase of regeneration after a long period as a serious AFL premiership contender, however, Breust expects Monday's contest to be as ferocious as ever.

"We look forward to this clash every year and the build-up to it is always awesome," he said.

"The game itself always produces a classic."

Hawthorn star Chad Wingard is edging closer to playing his first game of the season after suffering a calf injury in February, but is no certainty to face the Cats.