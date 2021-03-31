BRISBANE tall Connor Ballenden has been included as one of three changes for Thursday night's date with Collingwood as the Lions attempt to address their dire ruck situation.

Oscar McInerney has failed to recover from an ankle injury sustained in last week's loss to Geelong and falls out alongside youngsters Jaxon Prior and Harry Sharp.

Deven Robertson has been included for his first game of the season alongside defender Marcus Adams who joined Ballenden as one of four Lions flown in on Monday for extra cover for the rescheduled Marvel Stadium game.

FULL TEAMS

The Pies have made one change with veteran Chris Mayne replacing forward Jamie Elliott who is expected to be sidelined for up to three months with a fractured fibula.

The luckless Jamie Elliott is helped off the field after injuring his ankle following an awkward landing

Ballenden is tipped to share the ruck duties with Tom Fullarton and Joe Daniher against Pie Brodie Grundy with McInerney's usual No.2 Archie Smith also sidelined with Achilles and shoulder concerns.

Jarrod Berry, who was a late out against the Cats with hamstring soreness, has failed to prove his fitness, while Lachie Neale has been named despite a light week on the training track.

The Lions received clearance to fly four players into Victoria on Monday after Thursday's match was relocated from the Gabba as Brisbane announced the city would enter a three-day lockdown.

The flight also included defender Darcy Gardiner, who hasn't been selected, and Rhys Mathieson, who has been named as an emergency alongside Prior, Sharp and last week's medical substitute Keidean Coleman.

The Pies emergencies include Darcy Cameron, Nathan Murphy, uncapped forward Beau McCreery and last week's medical substitute Trey Ruscoe.

Collingwood v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Mayne

Out: J.Elliott (ankle), T.Ruscoe (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Ruscoe (replaced Elliott)

BRISBANE

In: C.Ballenden, D.Robertson, M.Adams

Out: H.Sharp (omitted), J.Prior (omitted), O.McInerney (ankle), K.Coleman (omitted)

Last week's sub: K.Coleman (replaced McInerney)