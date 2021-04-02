Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

IT IS the list management tool that nobody is talking about.

But it is also a hidden treasure for clubs who are making their way up the ladder and quietly finding ways to get ahead in the trade, free agency and draft landscape.

On this week's AFL Exchange tune in as the guys discuss the under-the-radar ways clubs are accelerating their list builds – and which are getting it right.

Tune in to the latest podcast as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news – and some of the not so big.

In this episode ...

2:50 – Can the Western Bulldogs win the flag this year with their backline?

7:00 – Which 0-2 team is still a chance to make the finals and which 2-0 team could miss?

10:15 – The guys name their favourite interactions between players and coaches.

13:00 – Death, taxes and…

15:45 – What's the most underrated list management tool in the game?

20:30 – How should Siri be used in footy?

22:00 – Who's closer to a flag – GWS or Gold Coast?

28:10 – New segment The Exchange Exchange.

34:10 – Which are the footy traditions that will never die?

36:50 – We look at the world of Cameo to find the overpriced and undervalued players on the social media platform.