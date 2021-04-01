Jack Lukosius and Izak Rankine after they were drafted to the Suns. Picture: AFL Photos

LATE in the first quarter of last Saturday night's win over North Melbourne, Gold Coast's Jack Lukosius took a mark just forward of centre wing.

He looked ahead and saw Izak Rankine shoulder-to-shoulder with Aiden Bonar and 20m of grass in front of them.

Lukosius then pulled the trigger on a deftly weighted pass that drew Rankine to the ball for an easy mark in front of his eyes.

"At Metricon, because it's so slippery, you can't over-kick it a whole lot otherwise it's pretty hard to mark," Lukosius told AFL.com.au.

"Sometimes you have to take a bit off it and let them work into the ball.

"With Izak, we've got pretty good chemistry.

"If I lock eyes with him, we both know what's going on."

It was one of a match-high 12 score involvements for the former No.2 draft pick, who has comfortably adjusted to a change of roles from half-back to the wing.

Since arriving at the Suns in 2018, Lukosius has played all over the field as coach Stuart Dew searches for both his best position and best path of development.

He started in his preferred key forward role – and struggled in a struggling team - made a name for himself as a ball-distributing defender in 2020 and has now returned to the wing, where he also played a handful of games in his first season.

Lukosius is already one of the best kicks in the competition and has worked hard to round out his game, building a much stronger aerobic system during the off-season and improving his ability to get from one contest to the next.

"I definitely feel at the level now," he said.

"I don't feel rushed. I feel like my fitness and my body is at the level and now I don't have to think and can just play footy."

It hasn't come easily.

The 20-year-old said he expected more of himself as a forward, but lightly framed, he struggled to impact consistently and headed to the wing in the middle of his first year.

It was not time wasted. That month of matches planted the seed for Dew.

"I spent the first five minutes against the Giants on Josh Kelly and he had about six or seven touches," Lukosius recalled from his first foray to the wing.

"That was a good learning experience. I had to play a little tighter that day when we weren't getting it done on the inside.

"The big part for me was running the defensive patterns and helping the defenders out as much as I could.

"This time I think I've nailed that part of my game and it's now about trying to get involved on offence as much as I can, that's my asset to the team.

"The more touches I can get, the more damaging I can be and the better off we'll be."

Lukosius has experienced how hard it can be for defenders when wingers don't get back to help, and how hard it can be for forwards when the ball isn't delivered well.

"In my exit meeting (last year) we spoke about what I wanted to improve on," he said.

"'Dewy' said the next step would be getting further up the ground, he likes the way I kick the ball, so kicking the ball inside 50 instead of out of defensive 50.

"I had to improve my running and I did that a fair bit in the off-season."

It's early days, but the results are promising, with the South Australian saying the new 'stand' rule is helping him to execute.

"I think my skill is that I can make changes really late with my kick in going long or short," Lukosius said.

"It's my third year I've built good relationships and chemistry with the other players and I'm starting to know where they want the ball and where they like to receive it.

"As the journey goes on it's only going to become more efficient and better for the side."

That could be a scary proposition for opponents considering the impact Lukosius is already having.