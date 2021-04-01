IT'S BEEN a week of drama for Brisbane and now the Lions are staring down the barrel of a horrific 0-3 start if they can't somehow get over Collingwood tonight at Marvel Stadium from 7.40pm AEDT.

Due to Queensland's COVID outbreak, the Lions have been stuck in Melbourne following last Friday's heart-stopping loss to Geelong.



In that game, the AFL admitted there was an umpire error and a free kick to Brisbane's Zac Bailey near the goalsquare at the game's death should have been paid.

But that is cold comfort for the Lions who are now in a crunch game and missing key players, including ruckman Oscar McInerney (particularly worrying given tonight's opposition ruckman Brodie Grundy returned to his brilliant best last week).

Brisbane tall Connor Ballenden has been included as one of three changes in a bid to address this dire ruck situation, while youngsters Jaxon Prior and Harry Sharp are out of the team.

Deven Robertson has been included for his first game of the season alongside defender Marcus Adams, who joined Ballenden as one of four Lions flown in on Monday for extra cover for the rescheduled Marvel Stadium game.

The Pies have made one change with veteran Chris Mayne replacing forward Jamie Elliott (who is expected to be sidelined for up to three months with a fractured fibula).

If Brisbane is to have any chance of winning, it will need to get its Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale firing.

Neale was shut out of the game by Geelong's Mark O'Connor on Friday and found himself at the centre of controversy when he was struck by Gary Rohan and then approached by coach Chris Scott during the break.

O'Connor restricted the frustrated Lion to just three disposals and no clearances in the first half and forced Chris Fagan to move his star to half-forward to start the third quarter

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED Copy this blueprint, stop a Brownlow medallist

Scott received suspended $10,000 fine for his involvement in the incident, while Rohan copped a two-match ban.