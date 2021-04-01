WESTERN Bulldogs forward Mitch Wallis has been dropped for the Good Friday clash against North Melbourne after a goalless start to the season.

Adelaide, meanwhile, will welcome back Jake Kelly tomorrow night against Gold Coast after the defender completed his 12-days on the sidelines under the AFL's concussion protocols.

The Bulldogs' leading goalkicker in 2020, Wallis has kicked one behind in each of his first two games after reinventing himself as a forward last season and finishing 10th in the best and fairest.

Buddy blow, Teague backs Cripps, Kick for the Kids Nat Edwards with all the latest news

He has been omitted alongside Patrick Lipinski and has not been named as an emergency, ruling him out of medical substitute duties as captain Easton Wood returns.

Out-of-favour defender Jason Johannisen is set to make his first appearance for 2021 after being an unused medical sub in round two.

FULL TEAMS Check them out here

North Melbourne's midfield will get a much-needed boost when it regains stoppage specialist Ben Cunnington for the clash against the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.

Cunnington has recovered from concussion symptoms and the 2019 club champion will return alongside debutant and No.3 pick in last year's NAB AFL Draft Will Phillips.

Defender Aidan Corr (foot infection) and former Giant Aiden Bonar (adductor) will miss through injury, while Dom Tyson has been omitted and listed as an emergency, making him available as the medical substitute.

Match Previews R3: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium

Adelaide's defensive stocks will be boosted for the clash against Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, with Luke Brown returning alongside Kelly, who suffered concussion after a heavy hit from Patrick Dangerfield in round one.

Brown, who is returning from an Achilles tendon issue, replaces pre-season selection Nick Murray, while veteran David Mackay is out with a hamstring injury. Chayce Jones has been omitted and listed as an emergency.

The Suns have made two changes, with veteran Jarrad Harbrow and versatile tall Chris Burgess replacing injured pair Sam Day and Connor Budarick. Nick Holman has also been omitted and named as an emergency.

Match Previews R3: Adelaide v Gold Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Suns at Adelaide Oval

Friday, April 2

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 4.20pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Cunnington, W.Phillips

Out: A.Corr (foot infection), A.Bonar (adductor), D.Tyson (omitted)

Last week's sub: A.Hall (replaced Mahony)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Wood

Out: P.Lipinski (omitted), M.Wallis (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Johannisen (unused)

Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: L.Brown, J.Kelly

Out: N.Murray (omitted), D.Mackay (hamstring), C.Jones (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Jones (unused)

GOLD COAST

In: J.Harbrow, C.Burgess

Out: S.Day (knee), C.Budarick (knee), N.Holman (omitted)

Last week's sub: N.Holman (replaced Day)