ADELAIDE will welcome back Jake Kelly for the clash with Gold Coast after the defender completed his 12 days on the sidelines under the AFL's concussion protocols following his collision with Patrick Dangerfield.

And the Crows' defensive stocks will also be boosted with Luke Brown returning.

FOLLOW IT LIVE Crows v Suns

Brown, who is returning from an Achilles tendon issue, replaces pre-season selection and substitute Nick Murray, while veteran David Mackay is out with a hamstring injury and Chayce Jones has been omitted.

The Suns have made two changes for the Adelaide Oval clash, with veteran Jarrad Harbrow and versatile tall Chris Burgess replacing injured pair Sam Day and Connor Budarick. Nick Holman has been named as the Suns' substitute.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R3: Adelaide v Gold Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Suns at Adelaide Oval

Friday, April 2

Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Nick Murray

Gold Coast: Nick Holman