MIDFIELDER Pat Lipinski will start the Western Bulldogs' Good Friday clash against North Melbourne as the medical substitute after being dropped out of the Dogs' starting line-up.

Lipinski was left out at selection on Thursday night alongside vice-captain Mitch Wallis who kicked one goal in the Dogs' VFL practice match win over the Roos earlier in the day.

>>NO LATE CHANGES

>>MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Kyron Hayden

Western Bulldogs: Pat Lipinski

Defender Kyron Hayden will start as the Roos' 23rd man for his first game of the new campaign.

Roos No.3 draft pick Will Phillips will make his debut and line-up in the midfield alongside Ben Cunnington, the experienced onballer to play his first game after a summer concussion.

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE from 4.40pm AEDT

Small forward Jack Mahony has also been deemed fit after being subbed out of the Roos' heavy loss to Gold Coast last week with an ankle injury.

Last week's substitute Aaron Hall is in the starting side, but Aidan Corr will miss with a foot infection and Aiden Bonar and Dom Tyson have both been dropped.

Dogs defender Easton Wood has been named for his first game of the new season after a pre-season hamstring strain, with premiership teammate Jason Johannisen selected in the starting side after he was last week's unused substitute.

North's crunch game is the first of a Good Friday double-header and will be followed by Adelaide's clash with Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval from 7.50pm ACDT.

Adelaide will welcome back Jake Kelly after the defender completed his 12-days on the sidelines under the AFL's concussion protocols following his collision with Patrick Dangerfield.

And the Crows' defensive stocks will also be boosted with Luke Brown returning.

Brown, who is returning from an Achilles tendon issue, replaces pre-season selection Nick Murray, while veteran David Mackay is out with a hamstring injury. Chayce Jones has been omitted and listed as an emergency.

The Suns have made two changes, with veteran Jarrad Harbrow and versatile tall Chris Burgess replacing injured pair Sam Day and Connor Budarick. Nick Holman has also been omitted and named as an emergency.