IT'S A case of the underdogs versus the hot Dogs.

So the question is, can a winless North Melbourne cause a massive Marvel Stadium boilover when it takes on the undefeated Western Bulldogs at 4.20pm AEDT?

North's crunch game is the first of a Good Friday double-header and will be followed by Adelaide's clash with Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval from 7.50pm ACDT.

The Roos will certainly be fired up, stung by calls from some sections of the media to have the Good Friday game taken off them.

But first-year coach David Noble came out swinging on Thursday, and pointed to Carlton and how the Blues had managed to keep their round one clash with Richmond over the years, despite some lean seasons.

North Melbourne has also been criticised in recent weeks for its decision in last year's NAB AFL Draft to take midfielder Will Phillips ahead of key forward Logan McDonald, who has made a stunning start to his AFL career with Sydney.



The Roos will be hoping that decision will be answered today after announcing Phillips, the No.3 pick, will make his AFL debut against the Dogs. Also coming in for North is veteran midfielder Ben Cunnington who has recovered from concussion symptoms.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge is making sure his team remains on its toes, dropping club leader Mitch Wallis who has had a goalless start to the season.

Norm Smith medallist Jason Johannisen, who started the year out of favour, is set to make his first appearance for 2021 after being an unused medical sub in round two.

Meanwhile, Adelaide will welcome back Jake Kelly after the defender completed his 12-days on the sidelines under the AFL's concussion protocols following his collision with Patrick Dangerfield.

And the Crows' defensive stocks will also be boosted with Luke Brown returning.

Brown, who is returning from an Achilles tendon issue, replaces pre-season selection Nick Murray, while veteran David Mackay is out with a hamstring injury. Chayce Jones has been omitted and listed as an emergency.

The Suns have made two changes, with veteran Jarrad Harbrow and versatile tall Chris Burgess replacing injured pair Sam Day and Connor Budarick. Nick Holman has also been omitted and named as an emergency.