IS THIS about to get nasty?

The fascinating rivalry between Hawthorn and Geelong and will take an intriguing twist today when former Hawk favourite Isaac Smith walks out onto the MCG to play against his old mates for the first time.

The dashing wingman departed Hawthorn during last year's Trade Period and joined the Cats to help their push for the 2021 flag.

One thing is certain, Alastair Clarkson and his men won't be welcoming Smith with open arms when this Easter Monday blockbuster blasts off at 3.30pm AEST.

Both teams are looking to secure their second win for the season and both have been involved in dramatic one-point victories thus far

Hawthorn has received a major boost with Chad Wingard set to play his first game of 2021 after recovering from a calf injury.

The Hawks have also recalled tall forward Mitch Lewis, who comes in for Tim O'Brien. Ollie Hanrahan has been omitted from the side that lost to Richmond last weekend, while young gun Will Day is out after sustaining an ankle injury against the Tigers.

Geelong, meanwhile, will be bolstered in the midfield with Mitch Duncan to make his first appearance for 2021. But superstar Patrick Dangerfield is still serving his suspension and Gary Rohan is also banned after his high shot on Lachie Neale in round two.