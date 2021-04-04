Carlton's Marc Pittonet attempts to get a kick away against Fremantle in round three on April 4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will be without midfielder Will Setterfield for Sunday's crucial clash against Fremantle at Marvel Stadium after he withdrew from the game with illness.

Setterfield will be replaced in the Blues side by Matthew Cottrell, who comes in for his for his first game since round 16 last year, and just the sixth match of his career.

Oscar McDonald will again be Carlton's medical sub.

BLUES v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE from 3.20pm AEST

Meanwhile, Fremantle goes into the game with no changes from the team that was named on Saturday evening.

The Dockers welcome back star forward Michael Walters, while clever small forward Liam Henry is Freo's medical sub.

Carlton's Will Setterfield in action against Richmond in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Will Setterfield (illness) replaced by Matthew Cottrell

Fremantle: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Oscar McDonald

Fremantle: Liam Henry