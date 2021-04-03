GREATER Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron has acted on last week's hapless loss to Fremantle by dumping two players for Sunday's date with Melbourne.
Draftee Tanner Bruhn and tall Zach Sproule join Sam Reid (suspension) and Harry Perryman (illness) out of the clash in Canberra.
First-round pick Tom Green is among four inclusions after he was surprisingly dropped against the Dockers, while last week's substitute Nick Shipley is again an emergency.
The Demons go in unchanged from the side that upset St Kilda last week with veterans Jake Melksham and Michael Hibberd again among the emergencies. Last week's medical substitute Oskar Baker has been left out of the squad of 26 completely.
Meanwhile, Carlton has recalled Eddie Betts for his first game of 2021 alongside debutant Luke Parks and returning forward Jack Silvagni for the clash with Fremantle at Marvel Stadium.
Defender Tom Williamson has been made the scapegoat for the Blues' loss to Collingwood, joining injured pair Zac Fisher and Jack Martin out of the side. Oscar McDonald, the Blues' medical substitute for the opening two matches, is again among the emergencies.
The Dockers have made one change with Michael Walters to play his first match of the season after a pre-season hamstring injury in place of concussed superstar Nat Fyfe.
Sunday, April 4
Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT
CARLTON
In: L.Parks, J.Silvagni, E.Betts
Out: T.Williamson (omitted), O.McDonald (omitted), Z.Fisher (ankle), J.Martin (knee)
New: Luke Parks
Last week's sub: O.McDonald (unused)
FREMANTLE
In: M.Walters
Out: N.Fyfe (concussion), C.Blakely (omitted)
Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced Fyfe)
Greater Western Sydney v Melbourne at Manuka Oval, 6.10pm AEDT
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: M.Buntine, T.Green, C.Idun, X.O'Halloran
Out: Z.Sproule (omitted), T.Bruhn (omitted), N.Shipley (omitted), S.Reid (suspension), H.Perryman (illness)
Last week's sub: N.Shipley (unused)
MELBOURNE
No change
Last week's sub: O.Baker (unused)