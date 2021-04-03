Eddie Betts is back for the Blues, while Tanner Bruhn has been dropped by the Giants. Picture: AFL Digital

GREATER Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron has acted on last week's hapless loss to Fremantle by dumping two players for Sunday's date with Melbourne.

Draftee Tanner Bruhn and tall Zach Sproule join Sam Reid (suspension) and Harry Perryman (illness) out of the clash in Canberra.

First-round pick Tom Green is among four inclusions after he was surprisingly dropped against the Dockers, while last week's substitute Nick Shipley is again an emergency.

Match Previews R3: GWS Giants v Melbourne



The Demons go in unchanged from the side that upset St Kilda last week with veterans Jake Melksham and Michael Hibberd again among the emergencies. Last week's medical substitute Oskar Baker has been left out of the squad of 26 completely.

Meanwhile, Carlton has recalled Eddie Betts for his first game of 2021 alongside debutant Luke Parks and returning forward Jack Silvagni for the clash with Fremantle at Marvel Stadium.

Defender Tom Williamson has been made the scapegoat for the Blues' loss to Collingwood, joining injured pair Zac Fisher and Jack Martin out of the side. Oscar McDonald, the Blues' medical substitute for the opening two matches, is again among the emergencies.

The Dockers have made one change with Michael Walters to play his first match of the season after a pre-season hamstring injury in place of concussed superstar Nat Fyfe.

Match Previews R3: Carlton v Fremantle

Sunday, April 4

Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: L.Parks, J.Silvagni, E.Betts

Out: T.Williamson (omitted), O.McDonald (omitted), Z.Fisher (ankle), J.Martin (knee)

New: Luke Parks

Last week's sub: O.McDonald (unused)

FREMANTLE

In: M.Walters

Out: N.Fyfe (concussion), C.Blakely (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced Fyfe)

Greater Western Sydney v Melbourne at Manuka Oval, 6.10pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: M.Buntine, T.Green, C.Idun, X.O'Halloran

Out: Z.Sproule (omitted), T.Bruhn (omitted), N.Shipley (omitted), S.Reid (suspension), H.Perryman (illness)

Last week's sub: N.Shipley (unused)

MELBOURNE

No change

Last week's sub: O.Baker (unused)