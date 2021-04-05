Lachie Fogarty in action during the round three match between the Blues and the Dockers at Marvel Stadium on April 4, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

In this week's Nine things we learned, we discover that the 100-goal season is no longer a pipe dream, the Saints have a problem with a high-priced recruit and the Bulldogs have worked out where to play Adam Treloar.

1. The Texan can kick 100 goals this year

Taylor Walker was absolutely written off in season 2020. The Crows' greatest ever goalkicker barely averaged a goal a game as his club's horror season ended with the wooden spoon. But this revival has been something spectacular. Not only are the Crows flying with two wins from the opening three rounds, but Walker is unplayable at the moment. One-on-one, he's simply too strong for the opposition's best defender, on the lead he's showing pace from yesteryear and if he's within 60m from goal, you know he's every chance of slotting it. 'Tex' now has back-to-back six-goal hauls and leads the Coleman Medal race after 17 majors in three games. Next up? A Kangaroos outfit that allowed Bulldog Josh Bruce to bag a lazy 10. - Chris Correia

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tex leads Crows with six of the best Taylor Walker is well and truly back to his best form with his six-goal display helping the Crows on the way to their second win of the season

2. It's time to drop Bradley Hill

Firstly, it should be said that the wingman isn’t the only reason St Kilda was demolished by Essendon, but this isn't about one game. It’s about what Hill has produced since he was recruited from Fremantle as a triple-premiership player and a Dockers best and fairest. What’s happened to that player who was recruited on a huge contract and was supposed to deliver the outside class St Kilda so desperately needed? His ball use was abysmal in the round two loss to Melbourne and he had no impact against the Bombers. The club has been patient with Hill. Last year, coach Brett Ratten said his teammates weren't finding Hill enough, and they moved the 27-year-old around the field in the Essendon loss in an attempt to get him involved. Enough is enough. He needs to be left out of the side and be made to earn his spot in the best team. - Dinny Navaratnam

Bradley Hill has trouble breaking away against Essendon. Picture: AFL Photos

3. Adam Treloar is an inside midfielder

Used between wing and half-forward for large periods in the opening two weeks, Treloar was deployed as a near-permanent inside midfielder against the Roos. And it came with immediate effect. The ex-Pie had 12 score involvements (including three goals of his own), 27 disposals and a team-high 558 metres gained. The move also allowed Marcus Bontempelli to spend big stints forward. While the Dogs smashed their record winning margin, they still faced a midfield including Ben Cunnington, Jy Simpkin and Jed Anderson as Treloar led the onslaught in his third game for his new club. Not a bad outing for a player the Dogs are paying approximately $600,000 per season as the Pies chip in for the rest of his contract. - Mitch Cleary

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Here's the terrifying Treloar we know Adam Treloar looks to be nearing his best with two tantalising goals on the burst

4. Big Joe is starting to look at home

After a steady, if not spectacular, first two matches in Brisbane colours, Joe Daniher put his best performance together against the Magpies. Manned by Darcy Moore for much of the night, Daniher was the most dangerous forward at Marvel Stadium, kicking 3.3 from 18 disposals. His mobility around the ground and ability to find space inside forward 50 gave the Lions a completely different look. Eric Hipwood kicked four the previous week against Geelong, and the more they play together, the more chemistry they should build and headaches they should create for opponents. - Michael Whiting

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lions launch for another Cameron major Joe Daniher takes a huge grab and sends it deep to find Charlie Cameron, resulting in his second

5. The Blues have the bargain of last year's Trade Period

Carlton's signings of Zac Williams and Adam Saad might have hogged the headlines during last year's Trade Period, but its acquisition of Lachie Fogarty might just be the window's biggest bargain. Fogarty has enjoyed a quietly impressive start to his Blues career and was outstanding in Sunday's demolition of the Dockers, winning 25 disposals and kicking a steadying goal to complement seven marks, seven tackles, three clearances and eight score involvements. Having arrived at Ikon Park after 23 games with the Cats, Fogarty has demonstrated his smarts and clean skills when handed midfield time and has been among the side's most ferocious pressure players when he's been pushed forward. Carlton gave up pick No.51 and slid back eight spots from No.30 to No.38 in the NAB AFL Draft to secure Fogarty, but it's already proving quite a shrewd investment. - Riley Beveridge

Carlton's Lachie Fogarty in action against Fremantle in round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

6. If you don't win first possession against the Eagles, you're cooked

Ken Hinkley's plan going into Saturday night was to limit the Eagles' high-possession game. It was the right plan, but West Coast's clearance dominance in the first half (23-13) meant we never got to see it in action. Once the Eagles won the ball against Port Adelaide they took a long time to give it back, picking through their opponents patiently and racking up uncontested marks. Andrew Gaff, Brad Sheppard and Josh Rotham had 33 between them and by the final siren the Eagles led that indicator 120-74, with the exhausted Power spending much of the night chasing. West Coast has had more than 140 marks in each of its two wins. In their loss to the Western Bulldogs, they had 102 after losing the clearances and giving up first possession from stoppages. Unfortunately for their opponents, stopping the Eagles from getting first use is easier said than done with Nic Naitanui in rare stoppage form. - Nathan Schmook

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Eagles mids licking their lips after Nic Nat's silver service Nic Naitanui puts on rucking clinic in back-to-back contests and earns an ovation from fans

7. It might be fourth time lucky for Tom Hickey

Hickey's move from West Coast to Sydney during last year's Trade Period gained little prominence in the latter stages of the exchange window. But the early signs are that it looks a masterstroke from the Swans' list management team. Hickey's form has been strong in the early stages of Sydney's 3-0 start to the season, and he was critical in its shock victory over Richmond on Saturday. Not only did he hold his own in the ruck against Toby Nankervis, Hickey also pushed forward for two important goals. The former Eagle, Sun and Saint has been a football journeyman but might have timed his latest move perfectly with a side on the rise and opportunity in his hands. - Callum Twomey

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Gulden kick from one of Swans' new golden boys Errol Gulden continues to excite the footy world after a fine kick finds Tom Hickey for his first of the game

8. These Demons are finally growing up

Yes, the Giants were cursed by the injury gods throughout the first half of their loss to Melbourne. But even before Phil Davis, Stephen Coniglio and Matt De Boer were ruled out, the Demons showed a resilience that has long been missing. When GWS poured on four successive goals in the first quarter via their rediscovered 'Orange Tsunami' of ball movement, the Melbourne of old would have collapsed more often than not. But Simon Goodwin's men re-routed their stoppage strategy around a locked-down Clayton Oliver, ground their way back into the game and pulled away from the wounded home side despite Toby Greene's lone-handed heroics. Older, wiser and undefeated – this Melbourne side has a platform to launch into a serious tilt at 2021. - Michael Rogers

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Kozzy pulls every trick he's got in this stunning goal Demons young gun Kysaiah Pickett intercepts, gathers and snaps brilliantly

9. Scott timing his run with dangerous Cats

Good sides make a habit of winning when they aren't at their best and that's exactly what Geelong is producing at the moment. On Easter Monday, the Cats did what was required, banked another four points and moved up into the top eight with little fuss. Chris Scott knows better than most that premierships aren't won in April and the veteran coach will be wanting the Cats to be playing their best footy at the pointy end of the season this year. – Jonathan Healy