HAWTHORN has received a major boost for the blockbuster Easter Monday clash against Geelong with Chad Wingard set to play his first game of the season.

The exciting playmaker has recovered from a calf injury that has kept him on the sidelines since February.

The Hawks have recalled tall forward Mitch Lewis, who comes in for Tim O'Brien.

Ollie Hanrahan has also been omitted from the side that lost to Richmond last weekend, while young gun Will Day is out after sustaining an ankle injury against the Tigers.

Geelong, meanwhile, will be bolstered in the midfield with Mitch Duncan to make his first appearance for 2021.

Duncan returns after playing a half in a VFL practice match last weekend after battling ongoing calf issues which saw him miss the entire pre-season campaign and the opening two rounds.

He replaces forward Gary Rohan, who was suspended for two matches for striking Lachie Neale in last Friday's controversial win over the Lions.

The Cats have also named Max Holmes for his debut against the Hawks.

The 18-year-old, who was selected at pick No.20 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, has starred in two recent VFL practice matches – including a best-on-ground performance against Port Melbourne alongside Duncan and Patrick Dangerfield last week.

Max Holmes will make his debut for Geelong against Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

Holmes is the son of dual Olympian and Commonwealth Gold medallist Lee Naylor.

Sam Menegola was left out of the side after sustaining a shoulder injury in round one.

The Cats dropped Charlie Constable and last week's medical substitute Zach Guthrie.

Monday's clash will mark the first time the Hawks have faced three-time premiership player Isaac Smith since he switched to the Cats in the off-season.

Monday, April 5

Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: M.Duncan, M.Holmes

Out: G.Rohan (suspension), C.Constable (omitted), Z.Guthrie (omitted)

Last week's sub: Z.Guthrie (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: C.Wingard, M.Lewis

Out: W.Day (ankle), T.O'Brien (omitted), O.Hanrahan (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Scrimshaw (replaced Day)