THERE have been nine scores of 130 or more Fantasy points racked up in the eight games completed so far in round three. There were eight in the first two rounds combined.

Seeing three scores of 150+ warmed the cockles of Fantasy coaches' hearts, especially the Brodie Grundy (152) owners who got the Easter break started in spectacular fashion. The ruck pig is keen to take back his title of the No.1 Fantasy ruck in the competition after posting some 'video game' numbers in the Pies' narrow loss to the Lions.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

It appears that key forwards are in vogue this season. Taylor Walker (136) is a surprise Coleman Medal leader after booting another six goals … and will be one of the biggest price movers this week. A legit option and well done to the 5.4k coaches who brought him in despite our advice not to (sorry).

Other big hauls – and scores – included Josh Bruce (152) with 10 goals and Harry McKay (137) kicking seven.

Round three wasn't without incident. The mid-priced ruckman of the year thus far, Jarrod Witts (66), injured his knee and is likely to be on the sidelines for a few weeks. Couple this with Hayden Young (24) being subbed out with a hamstring injury, an ankle for Stephen Coniglio (26), Miles Bergman (DNP) being named as the injury substitute and the omission of St Kilda cash cows in Paul Hunter (DNP) and Tom Highmore (DNP), plenty of coaches have been dealt a cruel blow or two to their squads.

MOST POPULAR TRADES R3



?? TRADED IN

1?? James Jordon 6.8k

2?? Josh Dunkley 6.5k

3?? Taylor Walker 5.4k

4?? Blake Hardwick 4.8k

5?? Jack Macrae 4.3k



??TRADED OUT

1?? Jye Caldwell 22.7k

2?? Paddy Dow 5.7k

3?? Sam Draper 4.2k

4?? Lachie Neale 3.8k

5?? Nat Fyfe 3.8k#AFLFantasy — AFL Fantasy (@AFLFantasy) April 4, 2021

Fantasy Pig of the week

Scores of 70 and 60 in the first two rounds had Andrew Gaff (154) owners hovering over the trade button after paying top dollar for him. In fact, 2100 coaches pulled the trigger and moved him on … but for those who held, the highest score of the season was the reward. Gaff collected 36 disposals and 13 marks which was far different to his first two outings where it looked like the outside runner wasn't going to enjoy the free-flowing footy that has seen him average 110 for the past three seasons. If you want him, he's potentially at the lowest price point he could get to this season.

Honourable mentions

Aside from the key forwards and the ruck pig, there were some big numbers from veterans Jack Ziebell (139) and Dayne Zorko (133) that certainly helped plenty of Draft coaches. In the Bombers' upset on Saturday afternoon, Jordan Ridley (124) put his hand up as one of the top Fantasy defenders for this season. The Bomber is averaging 108 thanks to his high mark count and that he's taking almost every kick-in and playing on just about every time.

Top scorers – R3 (so far)

Andrew Gaff (154) Brodie Grundy (152) Josh Bruce (152) Jarryd Lyons (142) Jack Ziebell (139) Harry McKay (137) Taylor Walker (136) Max Gawn (135) Dayne Zorko (133) Luke Shuey (127)

*scores prior to Geelong v Hawthorn match

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bruce's breathtaking 10-goal show Josh Bruce had the game of his life on Good Friday, producing a bag of ten goals in a phenomenal performance

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under $270k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

Note: Geelong and Hawthorn players are not included and votes may be adjusted. Tune into weekly podcast for any updates.

The votes for round three:

5 – Chad Warner, Sydney, FWD - 100

We could have been mistaken that this was a cricket match with Warner bringing up 100 at the MCG on a 30-degree day, but it was just another massive performance from a young Swan. A couple of goals to go with his 20 disposals will see Warner's price continue to rise.

4 – Errol Gulden, Sydney, MID - 98

Getting it done, week after week ,and likely to gain DPP in round six.

3 – Deven Robertson, Brisbane, MID/FWD - 93

Seven marks and seven tackles was impressive in his second game.

2 – Matt Flynn, GWS Giants, RUC - 78

Only finished with four fewer hitouts than Max Gawn. Big tick.

1 – Chris Burgess, Gold Coast, DEF - 77

The Suns' makeshift ruckman when Witts went down was solid.

LEADERBOARD: Errol Gulden 11, Matt Flynn 8, James Jordon 7, Chad Warner 7, Braeden Campbell 4.

Rage trades

Dustin Martin (57) – You must take the good with the bad sometimes and Dusty is no exception. The midfield-forward split can sometimes be an issue, but it was more about the Swans' domination of the Tigers.

Paddy Dow (33) – If there was the perfect opportunity for Dow to succeed, it was this week. Sadly for the 40 per cent of coaches who still own him, they will need to rage trade and follow through with it.

Jordan De Goey (66) – He's just not going to hit the numbers that we were expecting from him.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and like the Facebook page to join in the conversation.