IT WAS all doom and gloom for those who started the two most expensive rucks in the competition in round one, but it appears that Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy are back.

Grundy racked up 152 points to open the round while Gawn finished the game strongly to collect 135.

The gap between the best rucks and the next group appears vast.

Reilly O’Brien (96) bumped his scoring against the ruckless Suns after Jarrod Witts went down, to join Tim English (91) and the inconsistent Ben McEvoy (98) as the only rucks to score more than 90. These players are still a long way from the best in the caper.

Witts was a fantastic pick, but his knee injury means a forced trade. The Traders suggest a move to Grundy or Gawn is the way to go.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie run through the issues coming out of round three that Fantasy coaches face, including Hayden Young’s injury and what to do with under-performing players such as Paddy Dow.

In this week’s episode …

2:00 - This was the biggest round of Fantasy numbers for the season.

6:00 - Calvin is stoked with Andrew Gaff's return to form.

9:45 - Roy likens Paddy Dow to the pigeon in the middle of the MCG.

15:00 - Jarrod Witts' knee injury means the lack of ruck stocks at the Suns will be very Fantasy relevant.

20:30 - Most popular trades are analysed.

22:45 - Who are the options for the injured Hayden Young?

26:00 - Mark O'Connor has been tagging and racking up decent numbers. Is he an option?

30:15 - Warnie wishes he followed through with his Jordan Ridley trade last week.

32:00 - If you have Witts, you must go to Brodie Grundy or Max Gawn.

35:00 - Roy's Rollin' 22 includes Taylor Walker.

42:10 - Does Jordan De Goey deserve one more chance?

46:00 - Can you consider Tom Hickey as a cheap ruck replacement for Witts? Or could you flick Matt Flynn to R2?

51:20 - Which Jordy goes first: Clark or De Goey?

55:00 - Pick one: Ridley, Jake Lloyd or Callum Mills.

58:00 - Young to Lachie Ash?

