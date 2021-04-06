North Melbourne skipper Jack Ziebell in action against the Western Bulldogs on Good Friday. Picture: AFL Photos

IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round three CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Collingwood v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 25

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Brodie Grundy 152 84% 22 88% Scott Pendlebury 110 77% 18 72% Taylor Adams 85 74% 18 72% Brayden Sier 71 69% 15 60% Jack Crisp 72 80% 10 40% Jordan De Goey 66 89% 7 28% Steele Sidebottom 79 89% 5 20% Mason Cox 72 85% 3 12% Josh Daicos 68 83% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 4 (4), Brayden Maynard 2 (1), Jordan Roughead 1 (1)

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Lachie Neale 103 91% 22 88% Tom Fullarton 53 82% 21 84% Jarryd Lyons 142 75% 16 64% Zac Bailey 71 86% 11 44% Dayne Zorko 133 81% 10 40% Deven Robertson 93 76% 7 28% Lincoln McCarthy 69 83% 4 16% Connor Ballenden 13 55% 4 16% Hugh McCluggage 118 88% 4 16% Mitch Robinson 95 72% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 4 (4), Grant Birchall 2 (0).

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 34

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 92 87% 31 91% Todd Goldstein 86 97% 30 88% Ben Cunnington 71 81% 27 79% Luke Davies-Uniacke 68 89% 18 53% Jed Anderson 60 43% 10 29% Tom Powell 65 82% 4 12% Nick Larkey 53 88% 4 12% Jaidyn Stephenson 81 86% 3 9% Will Phillips 34 71% 3 9% Cameron Zurhaar 90 85% 3 9% Bailey Scott 57 82% 2 6% Tarryn Thomas 59 82% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 10 (7), Josh Walker 2 (0), Josh Walker 2 (0), Aaron Hall 2 (1), Jared Polec 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jack Macrae 103 78% 25 74% Adam Treloar 106 78% 23 68% Stefan Martin 24 77% 21 62% Marcus Bontempelli 81 84% 20 59% Tom Liberatore 89 77% 20 59% Josh Dunkley 110 84% 14 41% Tim English 91 80% 13 38%

Kick-ins (play on): Claeb Daniel 6 (5), Taylor Duryea 2 (1), Bailey Dale 1 (1).

Adelaide v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 29

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 96 89% 26 90% Rory Sloane 115 85% 26 90% Ben Keays 99 82% 22 76% Rory Laird 106 73% 19 66% Harry Schoenberg 48 58% 13 45% Sam Berry 49 77% 7 24% Billy Frampton 27 75% 3 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 5 (3), Luke Brown 3 (3), Andrew McPherson 2 (2), Jordon Butts 1 (1), Paul Seedsman 1 (1), Tom Doedee 1 (1)

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Noah Anderson 71 84% 22 76% Jarrod Witts 66 57% 18 62% Touk Miller 88 73% 18 62% Hugh Greenwood 126 80% 18 62% David Swallow 48 78% 13 45% Chris Burgess 77 85% 10 34% Lachie Weller 91 73% 9 31% Will Brodie 30 62% 8 28%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 7 (6), Wil Powell 2 (1), Jack Lukosius 1 (1).

Richmond v Sydney

Centre bounces: 30

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Toby Nankervis 67 77% 25 83% Shane Edwards 63 68% 23 77% Dustin Martin 57 86% 22 73% Trent Cotchin 63 74% 19 63% Jack Graham 56 74% 14 47% Shai Bolton 38 82% 8 27% Noah Balta 50 85% 5 17% Jason Castagna 77 84% 2 7% Daniel Rioli 52 70% 1 3% Dion Prestia 12 8% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 8 (5), Noah Balta 3 (2), Dylan Grimes 1 (1), Derek Eggmolesse-Smith 1 (1), Liam Baker 1 (0), Nathan Broad 1 (1).

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 85 79% 24 80% Luke Parker 103 71% 23 77% Callum Mills 111 83% 23 77% Josh P. Kennedy 82 69% 16 53% Chad Warner 100 82% 16 53% Oliver Florent 103 79% 11 37% Sam Reid 66 75% 5 17% Isaac Heeney 68 80% 1 3% Hayden McLean 41 92% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 5 (5), Jordan Dawson 4 (4), Braeden Campbell 1 (1), Harry Cunningham 1 (1).

Essendon v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 35

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Peter Wright 76 88% 30 86% Zach Merrett 121 73% 27 77% Darcy Parish 117 79% 25 71% Jake Stringer 78 77% 24 69% Andrew McGrath 92 79% 15 43% Devon Smith 113 86% 10 29% Archie Perkins 49 68% 4 11% Kyle Langford 78 84% 3 9% Nik Cox 75 81% 2 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordon Ridley 13 (11), Darcy Parish 1 (0).

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jack Steele 125 83% 27 77% Sebastian Ross 53 89% 24 69% Shaun McKernan 51 69% 19 54% Brad Crouch 72 73% 18 51% Jake Carlisle 67 76% 16 46% Zak Jones 64 62% 11 31% Jade Gresham 17 24% 6 17% Jack Higgins 90 87% 6 17% Hunter Clark 58 67% 5 14% Dan Butler 19 91% 4 11% Jack Sinclair 47 87% 4 11%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 7 (6), Hunter Clark 1 (1), Nick Coffield 1 (1), Josh Battle 1 (1), Bradley Hill 1 (1).

West Coast v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 30

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Nic Naitanui 66 65% 21 70% Luke Shuey 127 58% 20 67% Jack Redden 104 86% 19 63% Tim Kelly 94 83% 18 60% Dom Sheed 100 78% 16 53% Andrew Gaff 154 87% 10 33% Oscar Allen 60 77% 9 30% Liam Duggan 75 81% 6 20% Jarrod Brander 85 73% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 5 (5).

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Ollie Wines 85 80% 26 87% Scott Lycett 74 75% 20 67% Travis Boak 91 75% 19 63% Willem Drew 80 78% 12 40% Robbie Gray 94 84% 12 40% Peter Ladhams 30 64% 10 33% Connor Rozee 57 85% 9 30% Zak Butters 58 76% 6 20% Karl Amon 103 84% 5 17% Xavier Duursma 82 82% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Dan Houston 4 (4), Hamish Hartlett 2 (1), Ryan Burton 2 (20), Tom Clurey 2 (0), Tom Jonas 1 (1), Aliir Aliir 1 (1).

Carlton v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 29

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Patrick Cripps 125 86% 25 86% Ed Curnow 91 91% 25 86% Marc Pittonet 73 82% 23 79% Sam Walsh 116 82% 18 62% Zac Williams 77 72% 12 41% Levi Casboult 46 88% 6 21% Lachie Fogarty 120 78% 4 14% Paddy Dow 33 71% 3 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 3 (2), Adam Saad 2 (2), Zac Williams 1 (0), Liam Jones 1 (1), Sam Petrevski-Seton 1 (0), Lachie Plowman 1 (1), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Andrew Brayshaw 63 85% 20 69% Caleb Serong 64 71% 20 69% Lloyd Meek 57 80% 19 66% Adam Cerra 66 84% 18 62% David Mundy 85 78% 17 59% Sean Darcy 81 84% 10 34% Michael Walters 66 81% 6 21% James Aish 54 74% 4 14% Sam Switkowski 65 86% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 7 (6), Nathan Wilson 4 (3), Heath Chapman 1 (1), Hayden Young 1 (0).

GWS Giants v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 30

GWS Giants

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jacob Hopper 79 88% 25 83% Matt Flynn 78 77% 24 80% Callan Ward 59 84% 15 50% Matt de Boer 40 50% 14 47% Tim Taranto 127 82% 14 47% Tom Green 52 78% 11 37% Lachlan Keeffe 36 95% 6 20% Stephen Coniglio 26 31% 6 20% Brent Daniels 35 80% 5 17%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 6 (4), Lachie Ash 5 (4).

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Clayton Oliver 80 89% 25 83% Christian Petracca 106 89% 22 73% Max Gawn 135 95% 20 67% Jack Viney 104 73% 19 63% Luke Jackson 68 91% 10 33% James Jordon 76 66% 10 33% Tom Sparrow 29 66% 6 20% Kysaiah Pickett 75 70% 5 17% Nathan Jones 42 74% 3 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Adam Tomlinson 1 (1), Steven May 1 (1).

Geelong v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 23

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Mark O'Connor 110 86% 20 87% Rhys Stanley 57 81% 19 83% Joel Selwood 87 80% 16 70% Cameron Guthrie 153 77% 14 61% Brandan Parfitt 73 80% 8 35% Charlie Constable 56 42% 6 26% Mitch Duncan 130 81% 4 17% Mark Blicavs 63 85% 4 17% Max Holmes 56 72% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Mitch Duncan 4 (1), Zach Tuohy 2 (2), Mark O’Connor 1 (0), Isaac Smith 1 (0), Tom Stewart 1 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1).

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Ben McEvoy 98 86% 18 78% Chad Wingard 100 76% 17 74% Jaeger O'Meara 127 83% 17 74% Tom Mitchell 71 86% 16 70% James Worpel 53 75% 9 39% Liam Shiels 99 78% 6 26% Jonathon Ceglar 39 66% 5 22% Tom Phillips 81 85% 3 13% Dylan Moore 50 78% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 6 (2), Blake Hardwick 1 (0), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (0), Sam Frost 1 (1).

