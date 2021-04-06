IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round three CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Collingwood v Brisbane
Centre bounces: 25
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
152
|
84%
|
22
|
88%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
110
|
77%
|
18
|
72%
|
Taylor Adams
|
85
|
74%
|
18
|
72%
|
Brayden Sier
|
71
|
69%
|
15
|
60%
|
Jack Crisp
|
72
|
80%
|
10
|
40%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
66
|
89%
|
7
|
28%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
79
|
89%
|
5
|
20%
|
Mason Cox
|
72
|
85%
|
3
|
12%
|
Josh Daicos
|
68
|
83%
|
2
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 4 (4), Brayden Maynard 2 (1), Jordan Roughead 1 (1)
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Lachie Neale
|
103
|
91%
|
22
|
88%
|
Tom Fullarton
|
53
|
82%
|
21
|
84%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
142
|
75%
|
16
|
64%
|
Zac Bailey
|
71
|
86%
|
11
|
44%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
133
|
81%
|
10
|
40%
|
Deven Robertson
|
93
|
76%
|
7
|
28%
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
69
|
83%
|
4
|
16%
|
Connor Ballenden
|
13
|
55%
|
4
|
16%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
118
|
88%
|
4
|
16%
|
Mitch Robinson
|
95
|
72%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 4 (4), Grant Birchall 2 (0).
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs
Centre bounces: 34
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
92
|
87%
|
31
|
91%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
86
|
97%
|
30
|
88%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
71
|
81%
|
27
|
79%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
68
|
89%
|
18
|
53%
|
Jed Anderson
|
60
|
43%
|
10
|
29%
|
Tom Powell
|
65
|
82%
|
4
|
12%
|
Nick Larkey
|
53
|
88%
|
4
|
12%
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
81
|
86%
|
3
|
9%
|
Will Phillips
|
34
|
71%
|
3
|
9%
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
90
|
85%
|
3
|
9%
|
Bailey Scott
|
57
|
82%
|
2
|
6%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
59
|
82%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 10 (7), Josh Walker 2 (0), Josh Walker 2 (0), Aaron Hall 2 (1), Jared Polec 1 (1).
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Macrae
|
103
|
78%
|
25
|
74%
|
Adam Treloar
|
106
|
78%
|
23
|
68%
|
Stefan Martin
|
24
|
77%
|
21
|
62%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
81
|
84%
|
20
|
59%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
89
|
77%
|
20
|
59%
|
Josh Dunkley
|
110
|
84%
|
14
|
41%
|
Tim English
|
91
|
80%
|
13
|
38%
Kick-ins (play on): Claeb Daniel 6 (5), Taylor Duryea 2 (1), Bailey Dale 1 (1).
Adelaide v Gold Coast
Centre bounces: 29
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
96
|
89%
|
26
|
90%
|
Rory Sloane
|
115
|
85%
|
26
|
90%
|
Ben Keays
|
99
|
82%
|
22
|
76%
|
Rory Laird
|
106
|
73%
|
19
|
66%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
48
|
58%
|
13
|
45%
|
Sam Berry
|
49
|
77%
|
7
|
24%
|
Billy Frampton
|
27
|
75%
|
3
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 5 (3), Luke Brown 3 (3), Andrew McPherson 2 (2), Jordon Butts 1 (1), Paul Seedsman 1 (1), Tom Doedee 1 (1)
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Noah Anderson
|
71
|
84%
|
22
|
76%
|
Jarrod Witts
|
66
|
57%
|
18
|
62%
|
Touk Miller
|
88
|
73%
|
18
|
62%
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
126
|
80%
|
18
|
62%
|
David Swallow
|
48
|
78%
|
13
|
45%
|
Chris Burgess
|
77
|
85%
|
10
|
34%
|
Lachie Weller
|
91
|
73%
|
9
|
31%
|
Will Brodie
|
30
|
62%
|
8
|
28%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 7 (6), Wil Powell 2 (1), Jack Lukosius 1 (1).
Richmond v Sydney
Centre bounces: 30
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
67
|
77%
|
25
|
83%
|
Shane Edwards
|
63
|
68%
|
23
|
77%
|
Dustin Martin
|
57
|
86%
|
22
|
73%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
63
|
74%
|
19
|
63%
|
Jack Graham
|
56
|
74%
|
14
|
47%
|
Shai Bolton
|
38
|
82%
|
8
|
27%
|
Noah Balta
|
50
|
85%
|
5
|
17%
|
Jason Castagna
|
77
|
84%
|
2
|
7%
|
Daniel Rioli
|
52
|
70%
|
1
|
3%
|
Dion Prestia
|
12
|
8%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 8 (5), Noah Balta 3 (2), Dylan Grimes 1 (1), Derek Eggmolesse-Smith 1 (1), Liam Baker 1 (0), Nathan Broad 1 (1).
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Hickey
|
85
|
79%
|
24
|
80%
|
Luke Parker
|
103
|
71%
|
23
|
77%
|
Callum Mills
|
111
|
83%
|
23
|
77%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
82
|
69%
|
16
|
53%
|
Chad Warner
|
100
|
82%
|
16
|
53%
|
Oliver Florent
|
103
|
79%
|
11
|
37%
|
Sam Reid
|
66
|
75%
|
5
|
17%
|
Isaac Heeney
|
68
|
80%
|
1
|
3%
|
Hayden McLean
|
41
|
92%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 5 (5), Jordan Dawson 4 (4), Braeden Campbell 1 (1), Harry Cunningham 1 (1).
Essendon v St Kilda
Centre bounces: 35
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Peter Wright
|
76
|
88%
|
30
|
86%
|
Zach Merrett
|
121
|
73%
|
27
|
77%
|
Darcy Parish
|
117
|
79%
|
25
|
71%
|
Jake Stringer
|
78
|
77%
|
24
|
69%
|
Andrew McGrath
|
92
|
79%
|
15
|
43%
|
Devon Smith
|
113
|
86%
|
10
|
29%
|
Archie Perkins
|
49
|
68%
|
4
|
11%
|
Kyle Langford
|
78
|
84%
|
3
|
9%
|
Nik Cox
|
75
|
81%
|
2
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordon Ridley 13 (11), Darcy Parish 1 (0).
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Steele
|
125
|
83%
|
27
|
77%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
53
|
89%
|
24
|
69%
|
Shaun McKernan
|
51
|
69%
|
19
|
54%
|
Brad Crouch
|
72
|
73%
|
18
|
51%
|
Jake Carlisle
|
67
|
76%
|
16
|
46%
|
Zak Jones
|
64
|
62%
|
11
|
31%
|
Jade Gresham
|
17
|
24%
|
6
|
17%
|
Jack Higgins
|
90
|
87%
|
6
|
17%
|
Hunter Clark
|
58
|
67%
|
5
|
14%
|
Dan Butler
|
19
|
91%
|
4
|
11%
|
Jack Sinclair
|
47
|
87%
|
4
|
11%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 7 (6), Hunter Clark 1 (1), Nick Coffield 1 (1), Josh Battle 1 (1), Bradley Hill 1 (1).
West Coast v Port Adelaide
Centre bounces: 30
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
66
|
65%
|
21
|
70%
|
Luke Shuey
|
127
|
58%
|
20
|
67%
|
Jack Redden
|
104
|
86%
|
19
|
63%
|
Tim Kelly
|
94
|
83%
|
18
|
60%
|
Dom Sheed
|
100
|
78%
|
16
|
53%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
154
|
87%
|
10
|
33%
|
Oscar Allen
|
60
|
77%
|
9
|
30%
|
Liam Duggan
|
75
|
81%
|
6
|
20%
|
Jarrod Brander
|
85
|
73%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 5 (5).
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Ollie Wines
|
85
|
80%
|
26
|
87%
|
Scott Lycett
|
74
|
75%
|
20
|
67%
|
Travis Boak
|
91
|
75%
|
19
|
63%
|
Willem Drew
|
80
|
78%
|
12
|
40%
|
Robbie Gray
|
94
|
84%
|
12
|
40%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
30
|
64%
|
10
|
33%
|
Connor Rozee
|
57
|
85%
|
9
|
30%
|
Zak Butters
|
58
|
76%
|
6
|
20%
|
Karl Amon
|
103
|
84%
|
5
|
17%
|
Xavier Duursma
|
82
|
82%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Dan Houston 4 (4), Hamish Hartlett 2 (1), Ryan Burton 2 (20), Tom Clurey 2 (0), Tom Jonas 1 (1), Aliir Aliir 1 (1).
Carlton v Fremantle
Centre bounces: 29
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
125
|
86%
|
25
|
86%
|
Ed Curnow
|
91
|
91%
|
25
|
86%
|
Marc Pittonet
|
73
|
82%
|
23
|
79%
|
Sam Walsh
|
116
|
82%
|
18
|
62%
|
Zac Williams
|
77
|
72%
|
12
|
41%
|
Levi Casboult
|
46
|
88%
|
6
|
21%
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
120
|
78%
|
4
|
14%
|
Paddy Dow
|
33
|
71%
|
3
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 3 (2), Adam Saad 2 (2), Zac Williams 1 (0), Liam Jones 1 (1), Sam Petrevski-Seton 1 (0), Lachie Plowman 1 (1), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
63
|
85%
|
20
|
69%
|
Caleb Serong
|
64
|
71%
|
20
|
69%
|
Lloyd Meek
|
57
|
80%
|
19
|
66%
|
Adam Cerra
|
66
|
84%
|
18
|
62%
|
David Mundy
|
85
|
78%
|
17
|
59%
|
Sean Darcy
|
81
|
84%
|
10
|
34%
|
Michael Walters
|
66
|
81%
|
6
|
21%
|
James Aish
|
54
|
74%
|
4
|
14%
|
Sam Switkowski
|
65
|
86%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 7 (6), Nathan Wilson 4 (3), Heath Chapman 1 (1), Hayden Young 1 (0).
GWS Giants v Melbourne
Centre bounces: 30
GWS Giants
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
79
|
88%
|
25
|
83%
|
Matt Flynn
|
78
|
77%
|
24
|
80%
|
Callan Ward
|
59
|
84%
|
15
|
50%
|
Matt de Boer
|
40
|
50%
|
14
|
47%
|
Tim Taranto
|
127
|
82%
|
14
|
47%
|
Tom Green
|
52
|
78%
|
11
|
37%
|
Lachlan Keeffe
|
36
|
95%
|
6
|
20%
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
26
|
31%
|
6
|
20%
|
Brent Daniels
|
35
|
80%
|
5
|
17%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 6 (4), Lachie Ash 5 (4).
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
80
|
89%
|
25
|
83%
|
Christian Petracca
|
106
|
89%
|
22
|
73%
|
Max Gawn
|
135
|
95%
|
20
|
67%
|
Jack Viney
|
104
|
73%
|
19
|
63%
|
Luke Jackson
|
68
|
91%
|
10
|
33%
|
James Jordon
|
76
|
66%
|
10
|
33%
|
Tom Sparrow
|
29
|
66%
|
6
|
20%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
75
|
70%
|
5
|
17%
|
Nathan Jones
|
42
|
74%
|
3
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Adam Tomlinson 1 (1), Steven May 1 (1).
Geelong v Hawthorn
Centre bounces: 23
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Mark O'Connor
|
110
|
86%
|
20
|
87%
|
Rhys Stanley
|
57
|
81%
|
19
|
83%
|
Joel Selwood
|
87
|
80%
|
16
|
70%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
153
|
77%
|
14
|
61%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
73
|
80%
|
8
|
35%
|
Charlie Constable
|
56
|
42%
|
6
|
26%
|
Mitch Duncan
|
130
|
81%
|
4
|
17%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
63
|
85%
|
4
|
17%
|
Max Holmes
|
56
|
72%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Mitch Duncan 4 (1), Zach Tuohy 2 (2), Mark O’Connor 1 (0), Isaac Smith 1 (0), Tom Stewart 1 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1).
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
98
|
86%
|
18
|
78%
|
Chad Wingard
|
100
|
76%
|
17
|
74%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
127
|
83%
|
17
|
74%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
71
|
86%
|
16
|
70%
|
James Worpel
|
53
|
75%
|
9
|
39%
|
Liam Shiels
|
99
|
78%
|
6
|
26%
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
39
|
66%
|
5
|
22%
|
Tom Phillips
|
81
|
85%
|
3
|
13%
|
Dylan Moore
|
50
|
78%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 6 (2), Blake Hardwick 1 (0), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (0), Sam Frost 1 (1).
