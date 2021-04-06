IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round three CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Collingwood v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 25

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Brodie Grundy

152

84%

22

88%

Scott Pendlebury

110

77%

18

72%

Taylor Adams

85

74%

18

72%

Brayden Sier

71

69%

15

60%

Jack Crisp

72

80%

10

40%

Jordan De Goey

66

89%

7

28%

Steele Sidebottom

79

89%

5

20%

Mason Cox

72

85%

3

12%

Josh Daicos

68

83%

2

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 4 (4), Brayden Maynard 2 (1), Jordan Roughead 1 (1)

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Lachie Neale

103

91%

22

88%

Tom Fullarton

53

82%

21

84%

Jarryd Lyons

142

75%

16

64%

Zac Bailey

71

86%

11

44%

Dayne Zorko

133

81%

10

40%

Deven Robertson

93

76%

7

28%

Lincoln McCarthy

69

83%

4

16%

Connor Ballenden

13

55%

4

16%

Hugh McCluggage

118

88%

4

16%

Mitch Robinson

95

72%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 4 (4), Grant Birchall 2 (0).

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 34

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

92

87%

31

91%

Todd Goldstein

86

97%

30

88%

Ben Cunnington

71

81%

27

79%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

68

89%

18

53%

Jed Anderson

60

43%

10

29%

Tom Powell

65

82%

4

12%

Nick Larkey

53

88%

4

12%

Jaidyn Stephenson

81

86%

3

9%

Will Phillips

34

71%

3

9%

Cameron Zurhaar

90

85%

3

9%

Bailey Scott

57

82%

2

6%

Tarryn Thomas

59

82%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 10 (7), Josh Walker 2 (0), Josh Walker 2 (0), Aaron Hall 2 (1), Jared Polec 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jack Macrae

103

78%

25

74%

Adam Treloar

106

78%

23

68%

Stefan Martin

24

77%

21

62%

Marcus Bontempelli

81

84%

20

59%

Tom Liberatore

89

77%

20

59%

Josh Dunkley

110

84%

14

41%

Tim English

91

80%

13

38%

Kick-ins (play on): Claeb Daniel 6 (5), Taylor Duryea 2 (1), Bailey Dale 1 (1).

Adelaide v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 29     

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

96

89%

26

90%

Rory Sloane

115

85%

26

90%

Ben Keays

99

82%

22

76%

Rory Laird

106

73%

19

66%

Harry Schoenberg

48

58%

13

45%

Sam Berry

49

77%

7

24%

Billy Frampton

27

75%

3

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 5 (3), Luke Brown 3 (3), Andrew McPherson 2 (2), Jordon Butts 1 (1), Paul Seedsman 1 (1), Tom Doedee 1 (1)

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Noah Anderson

71

84%

22

76%

Jarrod Witts

66

57%

18

62%

Touk Miller

88

73%

18

62%

Hugh Greenwood

126

80%

18

62%

David Swallow

48

78%

13

45%

Chris Burgess

77

85%

10

34%

Lachie Weller

91

73%

9

31%

Will Brodie

30

62%

8

28%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 7 (6), Wil Powell 2 (1), Jack Lukosius 1 (1).

Richmond v Sydney

Centre bounces: 30

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Toby Nankervis

67

77%

25

83%

Shane Edwards

63

68%

23

77%

Dustin Martin

57

86%

22

73%

Trent Cotchin

63

74%

19

63%

Jack Graham

56

74%

14

47%

Shai Bolton

38

82%

8

27%

Noah Balta

50

85%

5

17%

Jason Castagna

77

84%

2

7%

Daniel Rioli

52

70%

1

3%

Dion Prestia

12

8%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 8 (5), Noah Balta 3 (2), Dylan Grimes 1 (1), Derek Eggmolesse-Smith 1 (1), Liam Baker 1 (0), Nathan Broad 1 (1).

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

85

79%

24

80%

Luke Parker

103

71%

23

77%

Callum Mills

111

83%

23

77%

Josh P. Kennedy

82

69%

16

53%

Chad Warner

100

82%

16

53%

Oliver Florent

103

79%

11

37%

Sam Reid

66

75%

5

17%

Isaac Heeney

68

80%

1

3%

Hayden McLean

41

92%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 5 (5), Jordan Dawson 4 (4), Braeden Campbell 1 (1), Harry Cunningham 1 (1).

Essendon v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 35

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Peter Wright

76

88%

30

86%

Zach Merrett

121

73%

27

77%

Darcy Parish

117

79%

25

71%

Jake Stringer

78

77%

24

69%

Andrew McGrath

92

79%

15

43%

Devon Smith

113

86%

10

29%

Archie Perkins

49

68%

4

11%

Kyle Langford

78

84%

3

9%

Nik Cox

75

81%

2

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordon Ridley 13 (11), Darcy Parish 1 (0).

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jack Steele

125

83%

27

77%

Sebastian Ross

53

89%

24

69%

Shaun McKernan

51

69%

19

54%

Brad Crouch

72

73%

18

51%

Jake Carlisle

67

76%

16

46%

Zak Jones

64

62%

11

31%

Jade Gresham

17

24%

6

17%

Jack Higgins

90

87%

6

17%

Hunter Clark

58

67%

5

14%

Dan Butler

19

91%

4

11%

Jack Sinclair

47

87%

4

11%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 7 (6), Hunter Clark 1 (1), Nick Coffield 1 (1), Josh Battle 1 (1), Bradley Hill 1 (1).

West Coast v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 30

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Nic Naitanui

66

65%

21

70%

Luke Shuey

127

58%

20

67%

Jack Redden

104

86%

19

63%

Tim Kelly

94

83%

18

60%

Dom Sheed

100

78%

16

53%

Andrew Gaff

154

87%

10

33%

Oscar Allen

60

77%

9

30%

Liam Duggan

75

81%

6

20%

Jarrod Brander

85

73%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 5 (5).

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Ollie Wines

85

80%

26

87%

Scott Lycett

74

75%

20

67%

Travis Boak

91

75%

19

63%

Willem Drew

80

78%

12

40%

Robbie Gray

94

84%

12

40%

Peter Ladhams

30

64%

10

33%

Connor Rozee

57

85%

9

30%

Zak Butters

58

76%

6

20%

Karl Amon

103

84%

5

17%

Xavier Duursma

82

82%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Dan Houston 4 (4), Hamish Hartlett 2 (1), Ryan Burton 2 (20), Tom Clurey 2 (0), Tom Jonas 1 (1), Aliir Aliir 1 (1).

Carlton v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 29

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Patrick Cripps

125

86%

25

86%

Ed Curnow

91

91%

25

86%

Marc Pittonet

73

82%

23

79%

Sam Walsh

116

82%

18

62%

Zac Williams

77

72%

12

41%

Levi Casboult

46

88%

6

21%

Lachie Fogarty

120

78%

4

14%

Paddy Dow

33

71%

3

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 3 (2), Adam Saad 2 (2), Zac Williams 1 (0), Liam Jones 1 (1), Sam Petrevski-Seton 1 (0), Lachie Plowman 1 (1), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Andrew Brayshaw

63

85%

20

69%

Caleb Serong

64

71%

20

69%

Lloyd Meek

57

80%

19

66%

Adam Cerra

66

84%

18

62%

David Mundy

85

78%

17

59%

Sean Darcy

81

84%

10

34%

Michael Walters

66

81%

6

21%

James Aish

54

74%

4

14%

Sam Switkowski

65

86%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 7 (6), Nathan Wilson 4 (3), Heath Chapman 1 (1), Hayden Young 1 (0).

GWS Giants v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 30

GWS Giants

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jacob Hopper

79

88%

25

83%

Matt Flynn

78

77%

24

80%

Callan Ward

59

84%

15

50%

Matt de Boer

40

50%

14

47%

Tim Taranto

127

82%

14

47%

Tom Green

52

78%

11

37%

Lachlan Keeffe

36

95%

6

20%

Stephen Coniglio

26

31%

6

20%

Brent Daniels

35

80%

5

17%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 6 (4), Lachie Ash 5 (4).

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Clayton Oliver

80

89%

25

83%

Christian Petracca

106

89%

22

73%

Max Gawn

135

95%

20

67%

Jack Viney

104

73%

19

63%

Luke Jackson

68

91%

10

33%

James Jordon

76

66%

10

33%

Tom Sparrow

29

66%

6

20%

Kysaiah Pickett

75

70%

5

17%

Nathan Jones

42

74%

3

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Adam Tomlinson 1 (1), Steven May 1 (1).

Geelong v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 23

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Mark O'Connor

110

86%

20

87%

Rhys Stanley

57

81%

19

83%

Joel Selwood

87

80%

16

70%

Cameron Guthrie

153

77%

14

61%

Brandan Parfitt

73

80%

8

35%

Charlie Constable

56

42%

6

26%

Mitch Duncan

130

81%

4

17%

Mark Blicavs

63

85%

4

17%

Max Holmes

56

72%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Mitch Duncan 4 (1), Zach Tuohy 2 (2), Mark O’Connor 1 (0), Isaac Smith 1 (0), Tom Stewart 1 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1).

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Ben McEvoy

98

86%

18

78%

Chad Wingard

100

76%

17

74%

Jaeger O'Meara

127

83%

17

74%

Tom Mitchell

71

86%

16

70%

James Worpel

53

75%

9

39%

Liam Shiels

99

78%

6

26%

Jonathon Ceglar

39

66%

5

22%

Tom Phillips

81

85%

3

13%

Dylan Moore

50

78%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 6 (2), Blake Hardwick 1 (0), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (0), Sam Frost 1 (1).

