AFTER recovering from post-season knee surgery, veteran defender Daniel Talia will now have surgery on his foot and will be sidelined for 8-10 weeks.

Adelaide's head of football Tim Kelly says Talia has developed foot pain in the past two weeks and scans show inflammation of a tendon in his left foot that has prevented him from running.

"Further investigation into Daniel's foot pain has shown it is the result of a bone spur which is irritating a tendon," Kelly said.

"It's been determined that surgery is going to be required for his foot injury. Post surgery we will develop a return-to-play plan but at this point it's too early to make a call on when that will occur."

Meanwhile, star midfielder and gun free agent Matt Crouch's return from a groin injury is still unclear.

"Matt is expected to return to some on-ground running this week which is pleasing, [but] at this point in time it's too early to make a call on exactly when he will return to play," Kelly said.

The ongoing injury is complicating the future of Crouch as Adelaide and the ball-magnet's management attempt to negotiate a new deal.

Another veteran, David Mackay, who missed the round three win over Gold Coast with hamstring tightness, will face a fitness test before the Crows take on North Melbourne this Sunday.

Recruit Mitch Hinge has been ruled out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery but, in better news, first-round draftee Luke Pedlar is in line to play his first game for the club this weekend after overcoming an abdominal strain.

The No.11 draft pick from Glenelg last year was managed throughout his first AFL pre-season while also dealing with groin soreness.

Lachlan Gollant (finger) and Mitch Hinge (shoulder) both underwent successful surgery last week and are recovering before they start their rehabilitation.

Gollant is expected to complete an 8-10 week strength and conditioning block in the gym as he eyes a return to football in the second half of the season while Hinge will prepare for the 2022 season.