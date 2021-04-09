LAST year's preliminary final between Port Adelaide and Richmond was an absolute stunner.
In the latest edition of our Sound the Alarm series, we get up close and personal with coaches Ken Hinkley and Damien Hardwick as they ride every bump and every goal in this tense thriller.
Ahead of this round's matchup between the Power and the Tigers, check out our must-see exclusive footage (every quarter below) as we go inside the coaches' boxes for an all-time classic.
>> CHECK OUT THE QUARTER-BY-QUARTER ACTION BELOW
>> WATCH IT NOW IN AFL ON DEMAND
THE FIRST QUARTER
Dimma approaches Ken, Hinkley plots plan for Grimes, "grass is our friend," says Hardwick.
SECOND QUARTER
Hear both coaches in the huddle, Dimma not happy with his key forwards positioning, "get Dustin to play up the ground." Hinkley: "Butters one on 16."
THIRD QUARTER
Go inside the rooms at half-time. "We haven't been able to play our game," says Ken. Dimma begins to fume over rotations.
FOURTH QUARTER
"The one that stops hunting is the one that dies," says Dimma. Ken's instructions to Michael Voss. "Who kicked that goal?" Plus the decision that makes Ken smash his headset into the desk.