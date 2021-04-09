Ken Hinkley and Damien Hardwick watch on during the 2020 preliminary final. Picture: Screenshots

LAST year's preliminary final between Port Adelaide and Richmond was an absolute stunner.

In the latest edition of our Sound the Alarm series, we get up close and personal with coaches Ken Hinkley and Damien Hardwick as they ride every bump and every goal in this tense thriller.

Ahead of this round's matchup between the Power and the Tigers, check out our must-see exclusive footage (every quarter below) as we go inside the coaches' boxes for an all-time classic.

>> CHECK OUT THE QUARTER-BY-QUARTER ACTION BELOW

>> WATCH IT NOW IN AFL ON DEMAND





THE FIRST QUARTER

Dimma approaches Ken, Hinkley plots plan for Grimes, "grass is our friend," says Hardwick.

Hear Damien Hardwick and Ken Hinkley react to the drama of an extremely tight opening term

SECOND QUARTER

Hear both coaches in the huddle, Dimma not happy with his key forwards positioning, "get Dustin to play up the ground." Hinkley: "Butters one on 16."

Hear Damien Hardwick and Ken Hinkley react as the Tigers and Port draw level leading in to half time

THIRD QUARTER

Go inside the rooms at half-time. "We haven't been able to play our game," says Ken. Dimma begins to fume over rotations.

Hear Damien Hardwick and Ken Hinkley react as the Richmond take a two point lead leading into the final term

FOURTH QUARTER

"The one that stops hunting is the one that dies," says Dimma. Ken's instructions to Michael Voss. "Who kicked that goal?" Plus the decision that makes Ken smash his headset into the desk.