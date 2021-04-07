Isaac Smith shakes hands with Shaun Burgoyne after the Geelong and Hawthorn clash on Easter Monday. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Monday game of Round Three of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Three charges were laid.

Charges Laid:

Isaac Smith, Geelong, has been charged with Misconduct against Daniel Howe, Hawthorn, during the first quarter of the Round Three match between Geelong and Hawthorn, played at the MCG, on Monday April 5.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Kyle Hartigan, Hawthorn, has been charged with Striking Tom Hawkins, Geelong, during the second quarter of the Round Three match between Geelong and Hawthorn, played at the MCG, on Monday April 5.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tempers flare after Hartigan clips Hawkins late Kyle Hartigan concedes both a 50m penalty and goal after collecting Tom Hawkins

Tom Mitchell, Hawthorn, has been charged with Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction) Mark O'Connor, Geelong, during the third quarter of the Round Three match between Geelong and Hawthorn, played at the MCG, on Monday April 5.

In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.