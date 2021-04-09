Eagles skipper Luke Shuey on the bench after re-injuring his hamstring. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast will be without Luke Shuey for at least 10 weeks after the skipper underwent surgery on his hamstring tendon.

Shuey suffered his latest hamstring tear during the club's 37-point win over Port Adelaide last weekend.

It was his first match back since injuring his hamstring during the pre-season and he also suffered numerous soft tissue setbacks last year, including a game where he strained both hamstrings.

Luke Shuey's wretched run of soft tissue injuries continues after re-injuring hamstring in return match

After consultation with medical staff and surgeons this week, Shuey underwent tendon repair surgery on Friday morning.

"Whilst disappointing for Luke and the club, the surgery is an important first step in Luke’s recovery and there is still plenty of football to played this year," general manager of football Craig Vozzo said.

"We cannot put a timeline on his return at this stage, but we expect it will be after the mid-season bye."

The Eagles' bye is currently scheduled for round 13.