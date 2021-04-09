Lachie Neale ahead of the round three game against Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Neale's sore back is getting better all the time, says Brisbane coach Chris Fagan.

The Brownlow medalist has carried the niggle the past two weeks, but Fagan says his star onballer will be fine to play against the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat on Saturday.

"His injury is getting better all the time," Fagan said on Friday morning.

"He was good enough to play last week, got out there and performed for us, and he'll do the same tomorrow.

"He's a lot better this week than he was last week."

Neale gathered 21 disposals against Collingwood, and kicked a goal, and is averaging 20 a game for the season.

He is one of a number of Lions under injury clouds heading into what is expected to be a wet game against the Bulldogs.

Fagan said Oscar McInerney has "at this stage been selected" as the ruckman battles to overcome an ankle injury that ruled him out last week.

Darcy Gardiner is expected to play his first game for 2021 after pre-season knee surgery, while Jarrod Berry has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Fagan said the cold and rainy conditions forecast at Mars Stadium could take some adjusting to.

"Both ourselves and the Bulldogs played at Marvel Stadium last week with the roof closed," he said.

"A very different environment this week, which will change the game to some degree depending on how much rain there is, and teams have just got to adapt to those conditions."