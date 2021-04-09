IF LAST year's epic preliminary final is anything to go by, we have a classic on the way from Adelaide Oval tonight at 7.20pm ACST

Both Port Adelaide and Richmond started this season in red-hot form, but that all came crashing down last week when the Eagles dismantled Port in Perth, and the young Swans served it up to the Tigers at the MCG.

So what happens tonight with both teams on the rebound after stinging losses? Who will make an early statement?

Match Previews R4: Port Adelaide v Richmond Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the blockbuster between the Power and Tigers at Adelaide Oval

Damien Hardwick and Ken Hinkley certainly made statements at the selection table.

Josh Caddy, running defender Derek Eggmolesse-Smith and last week's medical substitute Daniel Rioli have all been omitted from the team that lost to Sydney.

Rioli, who replaced Dion Prestia in the first quarter, has been left out of the 26-man squad altogether.

Meanwhile, Bachar Houli has been named for his first game of 2021 in a straight swap for Eggmolesse-Smith, while Jack Ross has also been recalled after coming on in round one as the medical sub and being an unused sub in round two.

You can feel the tension: Power stars eye the Tigers Port Adelaide players and Ken Hinkley discuss their recent battles with Richmond, and what it takes to win

Hinkley dropped ruck/forward Peter Ladhams, along with last week's unused sub Miles Bergman, while No.16 draft pick Lachie Jones will play his first game for the Power.

The Tigers announced debutants Will Martyn and Rhyan Mansell earlier in the week to help offset the forced absences of Prestia (hamstring) and Kamdyn McIntosh (concussion).

CHECK OUT THE TEAMS Flag Tiger axed, debutants galore

Port sits fourth on the ladder ahead of the game, and Richmond is sixth, but if West Coast beats St Kilda, Adelaide downs North, and Geelong rolls the Demons, those three teams will move ahead of tonight's loser.