Nick Blakey in action against Essendon in round four. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Thursday game of Round Four of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Three charges were laid.

Charges Laid:

Callum Mills, Sydney Swans, has been charged with a first offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (Craig Fleer) during the first quarter of the Round Four match between the Sydney Swans and Essendon, played at the SCG on Thursday April 8.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Nick Blakey, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Zachary Merrett, Essendon, during the first quarter of the Round Four match between the Sydney Swans and Essendon, played at the SCG on Thursday April 8.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Kyle Langford, Essendon, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Chad Warner, Sydney Swans, during the second quarter of the Round Four match between the Sydney Swans and Essendon, played at the SCG on Thursday April 8.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.