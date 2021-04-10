THE WESTERN Bulldogs have swung a late change for Saturday's clash against Brisbane at Mars Stadium.
The Dogs have brought in defender Lewis Young in place of Pat Lipinski, who is the medical sub.
The Lions are unchanged with Callum Ah Chee their medical sub.
Will the Dogs make it four from four or can the Lions nab another precious victory on the road?
Follow all the action from 1.35pm AEST
Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Mars Stadium, 1.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Western Bulldogs: Pat Lipinksi replaced in the selected side by Lewis Young
Brisbane: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Pat Lipinski
Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee