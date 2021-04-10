THE WESTERN Bulldogs have swung a late change for Saturday's clash against Brisbane at Mars Stadium.

The Dogs have brought in defender Lewis Young in place of Pat Lipinski, who is the medical sub.

The Lions are unchanged with Callum Ah Chee their medical sub.

Will the Dogs make it four from four or can the Lions nab another precious victory on the road?

Follow all the action from 1.35pm AEST

Match Previews R4: Western Bulldogs v Brisbane Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and Lions at Mars Stadium

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Mars Stadium, 1.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Western Bulldogs: Pat Lipinksi replaced in the selected side by Lewis Young

Brisbane: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Pat Lipinski

Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee