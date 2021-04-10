SHAUN Burgoyne's 400th game plans have been pushed back at least one week with the Hawthorn champion rested for his side's trip to face Fremantle on Sunday.
Burgoyne, who is eight games away from the milestone, has been rested along with young forward Jacob Koschitzke. In their place, the Hawks have recalled last week's unused medical substitute Tim O'Brien and forgotten defender Michael Hartley.
FULL TEAMS Check 'em out
The Dockers have made four changes with captain Nat Fyfe back from concussion alongside Tobe Watson, debutant Josh Treacy and Sam Sturt who will play his first game of 2021.
Geelong has made three changes from its starting side last week to face Melbourne with debutant Max Holmes left out alongside injured pair Shaun Higgins and Francis Evans.
However, Holmes looks set to be the Cats' medical substitute with the other three emergencies – Josh Jenkins, Charlie Constable and Quinton Narkle all playing a VFL practice match on Saturday.
Sam Menegola returns from a shoulder injury alongside Brad Close and Zach Guthrie, with the Demons dumping Tom Sparrow in place of last week's medical substitute Jake Melksham.
Reigning North Melbourne best and fairest Luke McDonald will play his first game of the season after a quad injury, joining Aiden Bonar and last week's medical substitute Kyron Hayden in the line-up to face Adelaide.
Roos recruit Lachie Young has been dropped after last week's avalanche of Western Bulldogs goals, with Jared Polec (hamstring) and Jed Anderson (ankle) out through injury.
Crows forward Darcy Fogarty has won a spot in Matthew Nicks' outfit for the first time this year, replacing Rory Sloane who has been forced to miss with an eye injury.
North Melbourne v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Bonar, L.McDonald
Out: La.Young (omitted), J.Polec (hamstring), J.Anderson (ankle)
Last week's sub: K.Hayden (replaced J.Polec)
ADELAIDE
In: D.Fogarty
Out: R.Sloane (eye), N.Murray (omitted)
Last week's sub: N.Murray (unused)
Melbourne v Geelong at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Melksham
Out: T.Sparrow (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Melksham (unused)
GEELONG
In: S.Menegola, B.Close, Z.Guthrie
Out: M.Holmes (omitted), C.Constable (omitted), S.Higgins (thumb/hamstring), F.Evans (ankle)
Last week's sub: C.Constable (replaced F.Evans)
Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: T.Watson, J.Treacy, N.Fyfe, S.Sturt
Out: S.Giro (omitted), L.Henry (omitted), H.Young (hamstring), L.Schultz (concussion), S.Switkowski (finger)
New: Josh Treacy
Last week's sub: L.Henry (replaced H.Young)
HAWTHORN
In: M.Hartley
Out: J.Koschitzke (managed), S.Burgoyne (managed)
Last week's sub: T.O'Brien (unused)