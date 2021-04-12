PORT Adelaide will be without young guns Xavier Duursma and Zak Butters for an extended period after scans revealed the extent of their injuries.

Duursma suffered a significant hyperextension of his right knee which forced him off during the last quarter of Port’s win over Richmond on Friday night.

He will undergo surgery on Monday and is expected to be sidelined for 10-12 weeks.

"It was an awkward landing and I knew something wasn’t right, I knew straight away," he told 1071 SAFM on Monday morning.

"They did an ACL test and felt that it was OK but I knew it might have been something else, even if it wasn’t the ACL.

"I will have the surgery this afternoon. I have done the lateral ligament, the LCL, on the outside part of my knee, it’s something that needs to get repaired. We are hoping for about 10-12 weeks."

Butters will have surgery on his ankle after suffering a syndesmosis injury which saw him subbed off in the final term.

His timeline to return will be clearer in the coming days.