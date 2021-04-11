Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Fremantle: Stefan Giro
Hawthorn: Shaun Burgoyne
FOLLOW IT LIVE Dockers v Hawks
Melbourne v Geelong at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Melbourne: Nil
Geelong: Brandan Parfitt (hip) replaced by Quinton Narkle
MEDICAL SUBS
Melbourne: Tom Sparrow
Geelong: Max Holmes
FOLLOW IT LIVE Demons v Cats
North Melbourne v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
North Melbourne: Josh Walker (hamstring) replaced by Tom Campbell
Adelaide: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Lachie Young
Adelaide: David Mackay