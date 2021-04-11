Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Fremantle: Stefan Giro
Hawthorn: Shaun Burgoyne

Match Previews R4: Fremantle v Hawthorn

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the blockbuster between the Dockers and Hawks at Optus Stadium

Melbourne v Geelong at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Melbourne: Nil
Geelong: Brandan Parfitt (hip) replaced by Quinton Narkle

MEDICAL SUBS
Melbourne: Tom Sparrow
Geelong: Max Holmes

Match Previews R4: Melbourne v Geelong

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the clash between the Demons and Cats at the MCG

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
North Melbourne: Josh Walker (hamstring) replaced by Tom Campbell
Adelaide: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Lachie Young
Adelaide: David Mackay

Match Previews R4: North Melbourne v Adelaide

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and Crows at Marvel Stadium

