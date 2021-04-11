The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round Four of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Two charges were laid.

Charges Laid:

Caleb Daniel, Western Bulldogs, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Thomas Berry, Brisbane Lions, during the first quarter of the Round Four match between the Western Bulldogs and the Brisbane Lions, played at Mars Stadium on Saturday April 10.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Mitch Robinson, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Misconduct against Josh Dunkley, Western Bulldogs, during the first quarter of the Round Four match between the Western Bulldogs and the Brisbane Lions, played at Mars Stadium on Saturday April 10.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.