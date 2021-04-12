Dane Rampe celebrates Sydney's round four victory over Essendon at the SCG on April 8, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has been dealt another significant injury blow with star defender Dane Rampe out for a month after undergoing surgery on a broken finger on Monday.

The loss of the Swans co-captain leaves a massive hole in defence ahead of the club's derby against Greater Western Sydney at the SCG on Saturday.

TRUST HIM WITH MY LIFE Is this the man to stop Toby?

The 30-year-old sustained the injury during a training session in the lead-up to Sydney's upset win over Richmond in round three.

"We were hopeful Dane may have been able to avoid surgery but a decision to operate was made this morning after further consultation with the surgeon and Dane underwent surgery late this afternoon," general manager of football Charlie Gardiner said.

"At this stage, we expect Dane will miss the next three to four weeks."

Gun forward Isaac Heeney is also expected to miss the next 2-3 weeks after suffering a broken hand against Essendon on Thursday night.

The Swans are still weighing up whether the talented youngster will need surgery.