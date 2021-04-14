IS THIS the easiest tipping round of the season? Or is it the round to be brave and go an outsider?
There is a general consensus for the majority of matches this weekend with few tipsters going for an upset.
Kane Cornes was the only tipster to go for Greater Western Sydney against Sydney, while Sarah Black has bravely backed Collingwood to cause a boilover against West Coast.
Who did our experts tip? Check it out below, and see who they think will come out on top in the NAB AFL W Grand Final too.
Also, a reminder that the Gauntlet competition starts this week. Don't forget to pick your ONE certainty for round five!
Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.
The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Richmond - 13 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 25
NAT EDWARDS
Richmond - 21 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 25
DAISY PEARCE
Richmond - 27 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 24
CALLUM TWOMEY
Richmond - 23 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 23
DAMIAN BARRETT
Richmond - 13 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 23
KANE CORNES
Richmond – 19 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 22
MATTHEW LLOYD
Richmond – seven points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Carlton
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 22
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Richmond - 12 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Fremantle
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 22
SARAH BLACK
Richmond – 13 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
GWS
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 21
MICHAEL WHITING
Richmond - 22 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 20
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Richmond - 21 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 20
MITCH CLEARY
Richmond - 14 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Fremantle
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 20
TOTALS
St Kilda 0-12 Richmond
West Coast 11-1 Collingwood
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Gold Coast
Sydney 11-1 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 2-10 Port Adelaide
Brisbane 12-0 Essendon
Adelaide 9-3 Fremantle
Hawthorn 0-12 Melbourne
Geelong 12-0 North Melbourne
AFLW Grand Final
Adelaide 8-4 Brisbane