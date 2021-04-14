IS THIS the easiest tipping round of the season? Or is it the round to be brave and go an outsider?

There is a general consensus for the majority of matches this weekend with few tipsters going for an upset. 

Kane Cornes was the only tipster to go for Greater Western Sydney against Sydney, while Sarah Black has bravely backed Collingwood to cause a boilover against West Coast.

Who did our experts tip? Check it out below, and see who they think will come out on top in the NAB AFL W Grand Final too.

Also, a reminder that the Gauntlet competition starts this week. Don't forget to pick your ONE certainty for round five!

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond - 13 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 25

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - 21 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 25

DAISY PEARCE

Richmond - 27 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 24

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 23 points 
West Coast 
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide 
Brisbane 
Adelaide
Melbourne 
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide 

Last week: 6
Total: 23

DAMIAN BARRETT

Richmond - 13 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide 

Last week:
Total: 23

KANE CORNES

Richmond – 19 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 22

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond – seven points   
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Carlton
Brisbane
Adelaide 
Melbourne 
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 22

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond - 12 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Fremantle
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide 

Last week: 6
Total: 22

SARAH BLACK

Richmond – 13 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
GWS
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide 

Last week: 5
Total: 21

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond - 22 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane

Last week: 4
Total: 20

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Richmond - 21 points
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 20

MITCH CLEARY

Richmond - 14 points
West Coast 
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Fremantle
Melbourne
Geelong
AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 20

TOTALS

St Kilda 0-12 Richmond
West Coast 11-1 Collingwood
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Gold Coast
Sydney 11-1 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 2-10 Port Adelaide
Brisbane 12-0 Essendon
Adelaide 9-3 Fremantle
Hawthorn 0-12 Melbourne
Geelong 12-0 North Melbourne

AFLW Grand Final
Adelaide 8-4 Brisbane

