IS THIS the easiest tipping round of the season? Or is it the round to be brave and go an outsider?

There is a general consensus for the majority of matches this weekend with few tipsters going for an upset.

Kane Cornes was the only tipster to go for Greater Western Sydney against Sydney, while Sarah Black has bravely backed Collingwood to cause a boilover against West Coast.

Who did our experts tip? Check it out below, and see who they think will come out on top in the NAB AFL W Grand Final too.



Also, a reminder that the Gauntlet competition starts this week. Don't forget to pick your ONE certainty for round five!

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond - 13 points

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 25

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - 21 points

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 25

DAISY PEARCE

Richmond - 27 points

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 24

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 23 points

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 23

DAMIAN BARRETT

Richmond - 13 points

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 23

KANE CORNES

Richmond – 19 points

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Brisbane

Fremantle

Melbourne

Geelong

AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 22

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond – seven points

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Carlton

Brisbane

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 22

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond - 12 points

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Fremantle

Melbourne

Geelong

AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 22

SARAH BLACK

Richmond – 13 points

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

GWS

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 21

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond - 22 points

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 20

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Richmond - 21 points

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Melbourne

Geelong

AFLW Grand Final: Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 20

MITCH CLEARY

Richmond - 14 points

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Fremantle

Melbourne

Geelong

AFLW Grand Final: Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 20

TOTALS

St Kilda 0-12 Richmond

West Coast 11-1 Collingwood

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Gold Coast

Sydney 11-1 Greater Western Sydney

Carlton 2-10 Port Adelaide

Brisbane 12-0 Essendon

Adelaide 9-3 Fremantle

Hawthorn 0-12 Melbourne

Geelong 12-0 North Melbourne

AFLW Grand Final

Adelaide 8-4 Brisbane