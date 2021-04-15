WEST Coast has been hit by injuries while Collingwood has dropped Mason Cox – the man who destroyed the Eagles in last year's elimination final – ahead of an Optus Stadium rematch on Friday night.

Cox is one of four changes made by the Magpies, with midfielder Brayden Sier (omitted) and forward Will Hoskin-Elliott (managed) joining star mid Taylor Adams (knee) on the sidelines.

Cox kicked three goals in the opening term of last year's final to kickstart Collingwood's upset win, but Nathan Buckley has dropped the towering American after he kicked six goals in the opening month of the season.

Darcy Cameron, who also played in that final, has been recalled for his first game of 2021, while Finlay Macrae will debut.

The unwinnable game: How 'Dirty Pies' proved the critics wrong Collingwood players look back on their incredible victory over the Eagles in the 2020 Elimination Final

West Coast has been forced to make five changes after its fadeout loss to St Kilda with some big names out of their team.

Shannon Hurn will miss with a calf problem, while dynamic forward Liam Ryan and last week's best player Jack Petruccelle are also sidelined with injury.

Petruccelle, who booted four goals against the Saints, will miss up to three weeks with a low-grade hamstring strain, while Ryan has a bone stress injury in his shin. His return to play is unclear.

Omitted duo Jamaine Jones and Isiah Winder, who was last week's medical sub round out the changes.

Alex Witherden will make his club debut after the young defender played 59 games for Brisbane across four seasons.

Zac Langdon and Nathan Vardy are also among the inclusions.

West Coast v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: A.Witherden, Z.Langdon, N.Vardy, X.O'Neill

Out: J.Jones (omitted), I.Winder (omitted), S.Hurn (injured), L.Ryan (injured), J.Petruccelle (injured)

Last week's sub: I.Winder (replaced S.Hurn)

COLLINGWOOD

In: M.Keane, D.Cameron, F.Macrae

Out: W.Hoskin-Elliott (managed), B.Sier (omitted), M.Cox (omitted), T.Adams (injured)

Last week's sub: L.Greenwood (replaced B.Sier)