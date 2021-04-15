ST KILDA has taken the unusual step of making multiple late changes ahead of its Thursday night blockbuster against reigning premiers Richmond, with both Zak Jones and Rowan Marshall pulled from the clash.

Both players had been under an injury cloud heading into the contest, with Jones dealing with soreness following a five-day break and Marshall plagued by a foot problem, with the pair on light duties at training on Wednesday.

However, both were included in the starting 22 by the Saints on Wednesday night, before being withdrawn from the clash an hour before the first bounce. They have been replaced by Paul Hunter and Luke Dunstan.

It is Dunstan's first AFL appearance since round one last year, having dealt with form and fitness issues have kept him out the outer at St Kilda. Hunter also returns after a fortnight out of the team.

Richmond has made no late changes, having already handed recalls to premiership duo Daniel Rioli and Kamdyn McIntosh on Wednesday night in place of Josh Caddy and Will Martyn.

The Tigers have named young midfielder Jack Ross as their medical substitute for Thursday night's clash at Marvel Stadium, with defender Ben Long retaining his place as the substitute for the Saints.

St Kilda v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

St Kilda: Rowan Marshall (foot) replaced in selected side by Paul Hunter, Zak Jones (soreness) replaced in selected side by Luke Dunstan

Richmond: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Ben Long

Richmond: Jack Ross