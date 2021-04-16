Zac Bailey (left) and Lions captain Dayne Zorko speaks to an umpire during their loss to the Cats in round two, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

DAYNE Zorko has been the competition's most ill-disciplined player in the first month, and Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says his captain is aware and trying to address it.

Zorko has conceded 16 free kicks through four rounds - four more than anyone else – as his team battles to a 1-3 record.

The Lions are collectively faring poorly from the umpires, giving away almost 25 free kicks a game, and it's their leader who is the primary culprit.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Zorko v Miller: A bitter QClash rivalry The epitome of Brisbane and Gold Coast's animosity is the feud between Lions' star Dayne Zorko and Suns' midfielder Touk Miller

"I think he's trying to address it," Fagan said on Friday morning.

"He plays the game with passion and probably gets a little too over-exuberant at times.

"He's aware of it and he's working quite hard at it."

Teammate Zac Bailey is second on the list, having conceded 12 free kicks, although many of his are for being tackled with the ball, rather than ill-discipline.

Fagan said it was "interesting" that Geelong, Brisbane and Richmond were the top three teams when it came to giving away frees.

"It's not a cop out by any stretch because we don't like giving away free kicks," he said.

"Perhaps we try and play on the edge a little more? It's hard to know.

"(It's) A work in progress. I've got to say, as a coach, I don't like giving away free kicks."

Discipline is just one issue for Fagan, who conceded his team was just a little off its best ahead of Saturday night's home showdown with Essendon at the Gabba.

Brisbane's coach said its ball movement had to improve to give its high-powered forward line a better chance to succeed.

One player that might add to that mix is Dan McStay, who is available for selection after five weeks on the sideline with a knee injury.

"We're not 100 per cent certain yet," Fagan said.

"He's a really good structure player and he understands how a forward line needs to work and he's a good organiser of others.

"He's also a dangerous forward, he can mark the ball and kick goals and set up opportunities for others.

"For a big man, he's good at ground level and got a bit of speed.

"He's certainly got some attributes, we certainly feel at some point in time we think he'll help us this year."