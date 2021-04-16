COLLINGWOOD will return to the scene of its 2020 elimination final crime where it rolled West Coast in a knife-edge thriller and prematurely ended the home team's season
But it's a different year and a different Magpie outfit, which is suddenly feeling intense heat due to a lacklustre start to 2021.
The Pies are also without three of its stars from that one-point win: Adam Treloar (traded), Taylor Adams (injured) and Mason Cox (dumped). Treloar and Adams were that game's leading ball-winners and Cox was in the best with three goals.
ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE when the game begins
While West Coast has two wins this season, compared to the Magpies' one, the Eagles have concerns of their own after a shock R4 loss to St Kilda.
Not only are they missing skipper Luke Shuey and midfield Elliot Yeo, former captain Shannon Hurn is out with a calf problem, while dynamic forward Liam Ryan and last week's best player Jack Petruccelle are also sidelined with injury.
Petruccelle, who booted four goals against the Saints, will miss up to three weeks with a low-grade hamstring strain, while Ryan has a bone stress injury in his shin. His return to play is unclear.
FULL TEAMS Check 'em out
Alex Witherden will make his club debut after the young defender played 59 games for Brisbane across four seasons. And former Giant Zac Langdon and Nathan Vardy are also among the inclusions.
Cox is one of four changes made by the Magpies, with midfielder Brayden Sier (omitted) and forward Will Hoskin-Elliott (managed) joining Adams (knee) on the sidelines.
Darcy Cameron, who also played in that final, has been recalled for his first game of 2021, while Finlay Macrae will debut.
THE LADDER Check it out
While the odds seemed stacked against Collingwood, Nathan Buckley and his charges have a history of galvanising on the road and pulling off famous backs-to-the-wall wins.
West Coast v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
West Coast: Jamaine Jones
Collingwood: Brayden Sier