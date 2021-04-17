THE WESTERN Bulldogs have made a late change for Saturday's clash against Gold Coast. 

Crafty forward Laitham Vandermeer has been replaced in the selected side by Pat Lipinksi, while Ben Cavarra is the medical sub.

Sam Flanders is the sub for the Suns. 

There are no late changes in Saturday afternoon's other clash between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney.

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGE
Western Bulldogs: Laitham Vandermeer replaced by Pat Lipinksi

MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Ben Cavarra
Gold Coast: Sam Flanders

Sydney v GWS at the SCG, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Dylan Stephens
GWS: Matt Buntine