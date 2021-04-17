Follow it LIVE: Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast from 4.35pm AEST. Picture: AFL Media

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have made a late change for Saturday's clash against Gold Coast.

Crafty forward Laitham Vandermeer has been replaced in the selected side by Pat Lipinksi, while Ben Cavarra is the medical sub.

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE when the game begins

Sam Flanders is the sub for the Suns.

There are no late changes in Saturday afternoon's other clash between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney.

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Western Bulldogs: Laitham Vandermeer replaced by Pat Lipinksi

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Ben Cavarra

Gold Coast: Sam Flanders

Sydney v GWS at the SCG, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: Dylan Stephens

GWS: Matt Buntine