Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST 

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Tom Berry
Essendon: Matt Guelfi

Carlton v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Paddy Dow
Port Adelaide: Willem Drew

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGE
Western Bulldogs: Laitham Vandermeer replaced by Pat Lipinksi

MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Ben Cavarra
Gold Coast: Sam Flanders

Sydney v GWS at the SCG, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Dylan Stephens
GWS: Matt Buntine