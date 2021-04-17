Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Tom Berry
Essendon: Matt Guelfi
Carlton v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Paddy Dow
Port Adelaide: Willem Drew
Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
Western Bulldogs: Laitham Vandermeer replaced by Pat Lipinksi
MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Ben Cavarra
Gold Coast: Sam Flanders
Sydney v GWS at the SCG, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Dylan Stephens
GWS: Matt Buntine