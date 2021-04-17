PRESSURE is mounting on Gold Coast as the Suns look to snap a two-game losing streak and kickstart their 2021 season.

Seen as a team that was set to rise this year, Gold Coast has had an underwhelming start and only managed one win over the lowly North Melbourne in round two.

Making matters worse, the Suns are dealing with injuries to several key players and are about to run into a red-hot Western Bulldogs who are yet to be defeated this year.

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE when the game begins

The Suns are still without a recognised ruckman with Jarrod Witts out for the season and Zac Smith (knee) 2-3 weeks away, so the Bulldogs have decided to rest their veteran big man Stefan Martin.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R5: Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and Suns and Marvel Stadium

Debutant Jordon Sweet comes in as his replacement, while Hayden Crozier will fill the boots of suspended half-back Caleb Daniel.

The Suns have brought in Josh Corbett to help its forward line, with young defender Charlie Ballard unable to recover from an ankle injury suffered against Carlton.

The resulting reshuffle will see Chris Burgess move to the ruck and Caleb Graham back to defence to cover Ballard's absence.