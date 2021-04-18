ADELAIDE could entrench itself in the eight if it defeats Fremantle today at Adelaide Oval from 12.40pm ACST.

A win will see the Crows leapfrog West Coast and Richmond on the ladder and jump into fifth, a game behind crosstown rival and flag fancy Port Adelaide.

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE when the game begins

But the stakes are high for the Dockers as well, and a third win for the year would see them climb into the top eight and be on equal points with Richmond, West Coast, and, of course, Adelaide.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R5: Adelaide v Fremantle Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Dockers at the Adelaide Oval

Adelaide is still without inspirational skipper Rory Sloane (eye), but is riding on the back of former captain Taylor Walker, who is in the form of his life.

Fremantle has named former Giant Rory Lobb, the forward/ruck making a remarkable recovery from a nasty pre-season knee injury.

Lobb will be joined in the Dockers' line-up by Griffin Logue and Lachie Schultz, while Lloyd Meek, Tobe Watson and Sam Sturt have been omitted.

The Crows will go in unchanged as they eye a 4-1 start, with last week's medical substitute David Mackay left out of the Crows' squad of 26.

Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Nick Murray

Fremantle: Mitch Crowden