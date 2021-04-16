Melbourne's Max Gawn runs out before the clash against Geelong on April 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SATURDAY teams have dropped and as always, there are some Fantasy relevant names in and out.

Matt Flynn (RUC, $346,000) will miss another week as Zac William (DEF, $597,000) returns for the Blues after missing round four.

Carlton has omitted Paddy Dow (MID/FWD, $328,000) and the popular Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $266,000) has also been left out as the Lions get set to host the Bombers on Saturday night.

What to do with Flynn?

Matt Flynn (RUC, $346,000) is owned by more than 50 per cent of the Fantasy community and for the second week running he has been rested. The dilemma is, out of everyone in the competition, Flynn has the lowest breakeven of -11 and has plenty of money to make. He should return next week, but this 'resting' will provide Fantasy coaches headaches for the coming weeks.

Unless you have decent cover, or you are happy to take Paul Hunter's (RUC, $212,000) score of 53 then a trade is on the cards.

Moving to Max Gawn (RUC, $866,000) or Brodie Grundy (RUC, $852,000) would be the ideal, but their price will be out of reach for many and in reality, the in-form Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $681,000), who has dropped $147,000, should be the No.1 target. He scored 135 last weekend and after averaging 108 last season, he provides value and growth.

Yet to be named

Adelaide v Fremantle

Hawthorn v Melbourne

Geelong v North Melbourne

NOTE: These teams will be announced on Saturday at 6:20pm AEDT.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Most traded in

Lachlan Jones (DEF, $261,000) – 10.3k

– 10.3k Changkuoth Jiath (DEF, $501,000) – 8.2k

– 8.2k Finlay Macrae (MID/FWD, $234,000) – 6k

– 6k Nikolas Cox (DEF/FWD, $353,000) – 4.7k

– 4.7k Chad Warner (FWD, $408,000) – 3.5k

After scoring 68 on debut, Fantasy coaches liked what they saw from Lachlan Jones (DEF, $261,000). The 'ready-made' defender is a popular trade target despite going up $21,000.

Changkuoth Jiath (DEF, $501,000) appears to be a great option for those with Caleb Daniel, especially after his back-to-back scores of 100+.

Most traded out

Caleb Daniel (DEF, $645,000) – 7.9k

– 7.9k Thomas Highmore (DEF, $240,000) – 7.6k

– 7.6k Zak Butters (FWD, $616,000) – 7k

– 7k Hayden Young (DEF, $369,000) – 4.9k

– 4.9k Jordan Clark (DEF/MID, $442,000) – 4k

Fantasy coaches have cashed out with Thomas Highmore (DEF, $240,000), and have sensibly chased some bench security. The defender hasn't played since round two and has been a red dot on our benches for too long.

An ankle injury to Zak Butters (FWD, $616,000) has meant he is a highly traded player this week, along with Jordan Clark (DEF/MID, $442,000) despite his juicy match-up this week against the Kangaroos.

Best captains to come

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks from the games to come for you to consider.

No.1 – Max Gawn v Hawthorn

On form, Gawn is the No.1 Fantasy player in the game, averaging 125 in his past three games. He loves playing the Hawks, a team he has scored 145, 121, 104, 127 and 144 against in his past five games. Gawn ticks all the boxes again this week and should be locked in with confidence.

No.2 – Jack Macrae v Gold Coast

The Suns are one of Macrae's favourite teams to score Fantasy points against as he averages a massive 121 against them over nine games. He is averaging 116 this year and attending plenty of centre bounces.

No.3 – Tom Mitchell v Melbourne

Twenty disposals and 66 Fantasy points in one quarter last week – are you kidding me? Mitchell scored 85 on Melbourne last year but he is hitting some serious form. Melbourne very rarely uses a tagger and hasn't yet this year. Mitchell should find more room compared to recent weeks and score well on Sunday afternoon.

No.4 – Zach Merrett v Brisbane

Merrett became the first midfielder to score 100+ against the Swans last week and in round five, he meets a team he has scored 73, 128 and 126 against in his most recent encounters. Last week, Treloar (127), Macrae (113) and Dunkley (108) found plenty of it against the Lions and so will Merrett.

No.5 – Christian Petracca v Hawthorn

Last week, Hawthorn used James Worpel as a tagger on Andrew Brayshaw (54 points). If the Hawks employ the same strategy, expect this tag to go to Clayton Oliver, who scored 145 against them last year. Petracca has been running hot, averaging 122 in his past three as teams have centred their attention on Oliver. If this happens again, Petracca could score 120, just like he did against them in 2020.

