GEELONG has wielded the axe in response to last week's loss to Melbourne, dropping three players for Sunday's date with North Melbourne.
Jordan Clark, Zach Guthrie and Quinton Narkle have been dumped, medical substitute Max Holmes has been left out altogether and Mark O'Connor will miss through injury.
Second-year tall Sam De Koning will make his debut, included alongside Patrick Dangerfield, Gary Rohan (both returning from suspension) and Brandan Parfitt (hip).
Kangaroos Luke McDonald (pectoral), Cam Zurhaar (concussion) and Luke Davies-Uniacke (calf) will miss, with Josh Walker recalled and Atu Bosenavulagi named to play his first game for the club.
Hawthorn has dropped Jon Ceglar for its clash with Melbourne, leaving Ben McEvoy one-out against Melbourne skipper Max Gawn.
Michael Hartley has also been overlooked with Tyler Brockman (rested) and Mitch Lewis (suspension).
Veteran Shaun Burgoyne has been named in the starting side with Conor Nash to play his first game of the season, recalled with Jacob Koschitzke and Ollie Hanrahan.
The Demons have named Harrison Petty as Steven May's replacement in defence with Michael Hibberd and Mitch Brown also in for their first games of the season.
Ex-Roo Majak Daw has also been listed among the Demons' emergencies.
Senior defender Neville Jetta has been dumped, with May (concussion/fractured eye socket) and Bayley Fritsch (fractured hand) to be sidelined.
Fremantle has named Rory Lobb for its trip to face Adelaide, the forward/ruck making a remarkable recovery from a nasty pre-season knee injury.
Lobb will be joined in the Dockers' line-up by Griffin Logue and Lachie Schultz, while Lloyd Meek, Tobe Watson and Sam Sturt have been omitted.
The Crows will go in unchanged as they eye a 4-1 start, with last week's medical substitute David Mackay left out of the Crows' squad of 26.
Sunday, April 18
Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: D.Mackay (omitted)
Last week's sub: D.Mackay (unused)
FREMANTLE
In: G.Logue, R.Lobb, L.Schultz
Out: S.Sturt (omitted), L.Meek (omitted), T.Watson (omitted), S.Giro (omitted)
Last week's sub: S.Giro (unused)
Hawthorn v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Koschitzke, C.Nash, O.Hanrahan
Out: M.Hartley (omitted), J.Ceglar (omitted), M.Lewis (suspension), T.Brockman (managed)
Last week's sub: S.Burgoyne (unused)
MELBOURNE
In: H.Petty, M.Hibberd, M.Brown
Out: N.Jetta (omitted), T.Sparrow (omitted), S.May (concussion), B.Fritsch (hand)
Last week's sub: T.Sparrow (replaced S.May)
Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
GEELONG
In: P.Dangerfield, S.De Koning, G.Rohan, B.Parfitt
Out: J.Clark (omitted), Z.Guthrie (omitted), Q.Narkle (omitted), M.Holmes (omitted), M.O'Connor (injured)
Last week's sub: M.Holmes (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Walker, A.Bosenavulagi
Out: L.McDonald (pec), C.Zurhaar (concussion), L.Davies-Uniacke (calf)
Last week's sub: L.Young (replaced L.McDonald)