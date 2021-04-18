Fremantle's David Mundy celebrates a goal against Adelaide in round five on April 18, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE spearhead Matt Taberner has booted four goals in a plucky 12-point away win against Adelaide.

The Dockers, despite losing key onballer Adam Cerra to an ankle injury, prevailed 12.12 (84) to 11.6 (72) at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Fremantle steamed to victory with a late burst.

After slipping four points down 11 minutes into the last term, they kicked four consecutive goals in an eight-minute spree.

The Dockers' third win of the season lifts them into eighth spot on the ladder, one rung lower than the Crows.

While Fremantle's Taberner was a constant threat in attack, onballer Andrew Brayshaw was a standout with 33 disposals including seven clearances.

His esteemed midfield mates David Mundy (28 touches) and Nat Fyfe (23 possessions) were influential, Luke Ryan (24 touches, 10 marks) was brilliant in defence and Travis Colyer and Lachie Schultz kicked two goals each.

Adelaide defenders Brodie Smith (27 disposals) and Tom Doedee (22 possessions) were superb while Ben Keays (31), Rory Laird (29, seven clearances) and wingers Paul Seedsman (28) and Lachlan Sholl (23) were prolific ball-winners.

Key forward Taylor Walker and Jimmy Rowe both slotted two goals

After scores were locked a 2.1 apiece at quarter-time, Fremantle hit the front early in the second term when Michael Frederick goaled on the run.

But the Crows booted three goals in the last 10 minutes - coinciding with the ankle injury to Fremantle's Cerra - to take a 10-point half-time lead, 5.5 to 3.5,

The gallant Dockers hit back in the third quarter, controlling field play and capitalising with five goals to three.

Spearhead Taberner scored two majors for the term but every time Freo snuck a goal ahead, Adelaide struck against the run of play - when first-year Crow Rowe threaded a clever checkside, the hosts were just one point down at three quarter-time.

After a tense, goalless opening 10 minutes of the last stanza, Adelaide's Walker broke the deadlock to put his side four points ahead.

But Docker veteran Mundy soon responded with an accurate snap in heavy traffic, his striking triggering a match-winning four-goal spree in eight minutes.

Calf issue slows down high-flying Tex

If he's not kicking goals, he's taking hangers. The game was just two minutes old when Taylor Walker delighted the home crowd, soaring over the back of Dockers defender Griffin Logue to haul in a huge speccy. Unfortunately, the 30-year-old was hampered after half-time with a calf problem, but Tex still added two goals to continue to lead the race for the Coleman Medal. He remains on track to surpass his best-ever tally of 63 goals in a season.

Exciting Docker grounded

The last thing Fremantle needs is another injury. Young gun Adam Cerra faces a stint on the sidelines after being subbed out at quarter-time with an ankle problem. Cerra had started the game well with four disposals before being caught in a tackle from Crow Harry Schoenberg. He has been one of the Dockers' shining lights this season, averaging more than 23 disposals.

Young Crow produces ridiculous major

Lachlan Murphy put his hand up for the Goal of the Year with a stunning effort from the pocket. Murphy gathered the ball with Ethan Hughes on his hammer, spun out of trouble and snapped on his left only to see the ball somehow bounce through the big sticks. It was one of the big highlights on a sour day for the Crows.

ADELAIDE 2.1 5.5 8.6 12.12 (84)

FREMANTLE 2.1 3.5 8.7 11.6 (72)

GOALS

Adelaide: Rowe 2, Walker 2, McAdam, Sholl, Lynch, Murphy, McHenry, Fogarty

Fremantle: Taberner 4, Colyer 2, Schultz 2, Frederick, Aish, Mundy, Darcy

BEST

Adelaide: Laird, Seedsman, Keays, Smith, Sholl

Fremantle: Mundy, Taberner, Brayshaw, Aish, Ryan, Darcy

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Fremantle: Cerra (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Nick Murray (unused)

Fremantle: Mitch Crowden (replaced A.Cerra)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval