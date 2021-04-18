THE FINAL score and winning margin may suggest Geelong had things on its own terms against North Melbourne on Sunday evening, but the result appears considerably more comfortable than the reality of the match.

The Cats would have looked at the home-ground clash against the winless Roos as the perfect chance to get a stuttering season back on track, but there are as many question marks as ever hanging over last year's runners up after the 10.17 (77) to 7.5 (47) win.

CATS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

Inaccuracy in front of goal was a factor as Geelong had trouble converting its opportunities, but Chris Scott will unlikely be thinking a bit of goalkicking practice will solve his side's issues.

Superstar Patrick Dangerfield left the game late and looked uncomfortable on his right ankle, giving the Cats a little something extra to worry about as they prepare to face an in-form West Coast back at GMHBA Stadium next week.

The better showing from North will give David Noble something to work with as he searches for his first win as coach, the Roos heading west to take on Fremantle next round.

More to come

GEELONG 1.3 3.9 7.12 10.17 (77)

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.1 3.3 5.4 7.5 (47)

GOALS

Geelong: Menegola 2, Rohan 2, Close, Bews, Dahlhaus, Tuohy, Hawkins, Miers

North Melbourne: Larkey 2, Stephenson 2, Hall, Thomas, Cunnington,