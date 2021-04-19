IF THERE'S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it's fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn't count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player's Fantasy score.
The round five CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
St Kilda v Richmond
Centre bounces: 31
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Brad Crouch
|
86
|
83%
|
27
|
87%
|
Jack Steele
|
115
|
85%
|
25
|
81%
|
Paul Hunter
|
53
|
76%
|
24
|
77%
|
Jack Bytel
|
49
|
74%
|
19
|
61%
|
Luke Dunstan
|
74
|
76%
|
12
|
39%
|
Jake Carlisle
|
64
|
77%
|
7
|
23%
|
Jack Sinclair
|
76
|
83%
|
5
|
16%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
51
|
80%
|
4
|
13%
|
Jack Higgins
|
59
|
78%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 10 (9), Ben Long 1 (1), Josh Battle 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1).
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Dustin Martin
|
97
|
80%
|
26
|
84%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
119
|
83%
|
24
|
77%
|
Shai Bolton
|
107
|
74%
|
23
|
74%
|
Shane Edwards
|
98
|
79%
|
22
|
71%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
62
|
66%
|
20
|
65%
|
Marlion Pickett
|
49
|
77%
|
7
|
23%
|
Jack Graham
|
106
|
81%
|
2
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Bachar Houli 3 (2), Jayden Short 2 (1), Noah Balta 1 (0).
West Coast Eagles v Collingwood
Centre bounces: 30
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tim Kelly
|
84
|
85%
|
24
|
80%
|
Dom Sheed
|
103
|
83%
|
22
|
73%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
75
|
60%
|
21
|
70%
|
Jack Redden
|
142
|
89%
|
19
|
63%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
131
|
93%
|
15
|
50%
|
Xavier O'Neill
|
40
|
68%
|
10
|
33%
|
Nathan Vardy
|
14
|
60%
|
9
|
30%
Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 9 (8), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
82
|
89%
|
25
|
83%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
120
|
88%
|
20
|
67%
|
Levi Greenwood
|
74
|
81%
|
14
|
47%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
56
|
83%
|
10
|
33%
|
Finlay Macrae
|
54
|
77%
|
10
|
33%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
73
|
82%
|
10
|
33%
|
Brayden Sier
|
33
|
48%
|
9
|
30%
|
Jack Crisp
|
124
|
96%
|
7
|
23%
|
Josh Daicos
|
53
|
82%
|
7
|
23%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
3
|
18%
|
6
|
20%
|
Callum L. Brown
|
34
|
83%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 6 (6), Jack Crisp 1 (1).
Sydney v GWS Giants
Centre bounces: 23
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Hickey
|
80
|
66%
|
18
|
78%
|
Callum Mills
|
101
|
81%
|
17
|
74%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
75
|
76%
|
17
|
74%
|
Luke Parker
|
80
|
77%
|
16
|
70%
|
Chad Warner
|
58
|
75%
|
12
|
52%
|
Sam Reid
|
94
|
80%
|
5
|
22%
|
Oliver Florent
|
63
|
83%
|
5
|
22%
|
Nick Blakey
|
45
|
79%
|
2
|
9%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 8 (8), Jordan Dawson 7 (7), Harry Cunningham 2 (1).
Greater Western Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Shane Mumford
|
88
|
88%
|
22
|
96%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
78
|
84%
|
20
|
87%
|
Callan Ward
|
80
|
82%
|
19
|
83%
|
Tim Taranto
|
91
|
80%
|
14
|
61%
|
Tom Green
|
77
|
64%
|
13
|
57%
|
Brent Daniels
|
83
|
81%
|
3
|
13%
|
Jeremy Finlayson
|
48
|
73%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 5 (5), Lachie Ash 4 (4).
Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast
Centre bounces: 28
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Macrae
|
115
|
85%
|
24
|
86%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
133
|
85%
|
19
|
68%
|
Jordon Sweet
|
73
|
64%
|
16
|
57%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
86
|
76%
|
15
|
54%
|
Josh Dunkley
|
151
|
80%
|
14
|
50%
|
Adam Treloar
|
104
|
78%
|
12
|
43%
|
Lewis Young
|
37
|
94%
|
6
|
21%
|
Tim English
|
54
|
82%
|
6
|
21%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (5), Bailey Williams 2 (2), Taylor Duryea 1 (1).
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Touk Miller
|
103
|
85%
|
24
|
86%
|
David Swallow
|
66
|
79%
|
20
|
71%
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
78
|
78%
|
19
|
68%
|
Caleb Graham
|
57
|
82%
|
15
|
54%
|
Noah Anderson
|
73
|
74%
|
15
|
54%
|
Nick Holman
|
84
|
73%
|
9
|
32%
|
Chris Burgess
|
30
|
85%
|
5
|
18%
|
Lachie Weller
|
75
|
81%
|
5
|
18%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 6 (5), Wil Powell 3 (1), Oleg Markov 2 (0), Jack Lukosius 2 (1), Touk Miller 1 (0), Lachie Weller 1 (0), Jarrod Harbrow 1 (1).
Carlton v Port Adelaide
Centre bounces: 28
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Ed Curnow
|
83
|
82%
|
24
|
86%
|
Sam Walsh
|
118
|
84%
|
23
|
82%
|
Marc Pittonet
|
68
|
78%
|
23
|
82%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
89
|
85%
|
21
|
75%
|
Zac Williams
|
81
|
80%
|
9
|
32%
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
44
|
71%
|
6
|
21%
|
Levi Casboult
|
65
|
85%
|
5
|
18%
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
77
|
82%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 2 (2), Adam Saad 2 (2), Lachie Plowman 1 (1), Tom Williamson 1 (0).
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Ollie Wines
|
101
|
82%
|
24
|
86%
|
Scott Lycett
|
76
|
88%
|
23
|
82%
|
Travis Boak
|
82
|
84%
|
22
|
79%
|
Karl Amon
|
110
|
86%
|
10
|
36%
|
Willem Drew
|
55
|
41%
|
9
|
32%
|
Robbie Gray
|
64
|
89%
|
8
|
29%
|
Connor Rozee
|
71
|
77%
|
6
|
21%
|
Dan Houston
|
32
|
25%
|
5
|
18%
|
Charlie Dixon
|
70
|
94%
|
3
|
11%
|
Todd Marshall
|
95
|
77%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 9 (9), Ryan Burton 4 (3), Aliir Aliir 1 (1).
Brisbane v Essendon
Centre bounces: 25
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Lachie Neale
|
145
|
82%
|
22
|
88%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
130
|
78%
|
21
|
84%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
45
|
76%
|
19
|
76%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
108
|
81%
|
13
|
52%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
128
|
86%
|
6
|
24%
|
Zac Bailey
|
40
|
81%
|
6
|
24%
|
Joe Daniher
|
115
|
89%
|
6
|
24%
|
Jarrod Berry
|
31
|
38%
|
3
|
12%
|
Mitch Robinson
|
59
|
80%
|
3
|
12%
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
107
|
76%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Grant Birchall 5 (3), Daniel Rich 2 (2), Brandon Starcevich 1 (0), Marcus Adams 1 (1).
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Peter Wright
|
70
|
82%
|
21
|
84%
|
Andrew McGrath
|
133
|
84%
|
20
|
80%
|
Darcy Parish
|
89
|
71%
|
17
|
68%
|
Zach Merrett
|
105
|
75%
|
15
|
60%
|
Archie Perkins
|
82
|
81%
|
14
|
56%
|
Kyle Langford
|
99
|
89%
|
5
|
20%
|
Nik Cox
|
44
|
75%
|
4
|
16%
|
Jake Stringer
|
37
|
81%
|
3
|
12%
|
Devon Smith
|
56
|
82%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Dyson Heppell 5 (4), Matt Guelfi 2 (2), Mason Redman 2 (2), Jayden Laverde 1 (1), Jordan Ridley 1 (1).
Adelaide v Fremantle
Centre bounces: 26
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
91
|
95%
|
26
|
100%
|
Rory Laird
|
110
|
80%
|
23
|
88%
|
Ben Keays
|
91
|
89%
|
23
|
88%
|
Sam Berry
|
33
|
71%
|
12
|
46%
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
43
|
76%
|
10
|
38%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
50
|
62%
|
8
|
31%
|
Paul Seedsman
|
103
|
81%
|
2
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 6 (4), Luke Brown 3 (2), Jake Kelly 2 (1), Tom Doedee 1 (1).
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sean Darcy
|
101
|
78%
|
22
|
85%
|
David Mundy
|
122
|
80%
|
20
|
77%
|
Caleb Serong
|
68
|
71%
|
19
|
73%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
92
|
88%
|
19
|
73%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
111
|
77%
|
18
|
69%
|
Rory Lobb
|
53
|
81%
|
4
|
15%
|
Adam Cerra
|
17
|
10%
|
2
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 3 (3), Nathan Wilson 2 (2).
Hawthorn v Melbourne
Centre bounces: 27
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
65
|
90%
|
21
|
78%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
109
|
76%
|
19
|
70%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
103
|
85%
|
19
|
70%
|
Chad Wingard
|
64
|
74%
|
14
|
52%
|
James Worpel
|
47
|
91%
|
12
|
44%
|
Liam Shiels
|
93
|
77%
|
9
|
33%
|
Kyle Hartigan
|
30
|
97%
|
4
|
15%
|
Luke Breust
|
66
|
84%
|
4
|
15%
|
Tom Phillips
|
56
|
82%
|
3
|
11%
|
Tim O'Brien
|
45
|
76%
|
2
|
7%
|
Daniel Howe
|
40
|
78%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 7 (5), Jack Scrimshaw 4 (3), Shaun Burgoyne 3 (3).
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
121
|
92%
|
25
|
93%
|
Jack Viney
|
72
|
79%
|
21
|
78%
|
Christian Petracca
|
102
|
82%
|
19
|
70%
|
Max Gawn
|
131
|
90%
|
18
|
67%
|
James Jordon
|
68
|
71%
|
11
|
41%
|
Luke Jackson
|
85
|
80%
|
9
|
33%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
95
|
83%
|
3
|
11%
|
Jake Melksham
|
65
|
69%
|
1
|
4%
|
Angus Brayshaw
|
72
|
87%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Christian Salem 4 (4), Adam Tomlinson 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1).
Geelong v North Melbourne
Centre bounces: 20
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Rhys Stanley
|
81
|
74%
|
18
|
90%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
107
|
83%
|
15
|
75%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
80
|
71%
|
14
|
70%
|
Mitch Duncan
|
105
|
74%
|
13
|
65%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
72
|
74%
|
8
|
40%
|
Joel Selwood
|
69
|
80%
|
8
|
40%
|
Isaac Smith
|
100
|
81%
|
2
|
10%
|
Sam De Koning
|
29
|
81%
|
2
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Smith 2 (2), Mitch Duncan 1 (1), Sam Menegola 1 (0), Tom Stewart 1 (1).
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
67
|
85%
|
17
|
85%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
97
|
85%
|
16
|
80%
|
Kayne Turner
|
43
|
82%
|
14
|
70%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
71
|
93%
|
14
|
70%
|
Tom Campbell
|
60
|
79%
|
6
|
30%
|
Tom Powell
|
73
|
81%
|
5
|
25%
|
Will Phillips
|
39
|
71%
|
5
|
25%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
53
|
77%
|
2
|
10%
|
Kyron Hayden
|
29
|
76%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 14 (13), Josh Walker 1 (0), Shaun Atley 1 (1), Aaron Hall 1 (1).
