IF THERE'S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it's fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn't count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player's Fantasy score.

The round five CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

St Kilda v Richmond

Centre bounces: 31
St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Brad Crouch

86

83%

27

87%

Jack Steele

115

85%

25

81%

Paul Hunter

53

76%

24

77%

Jack Bytel

49

74%

19

61%

Luke Dunstan

74

76%

12

39%

Jake Carlisle

64

77%

7

23%

Jack Sinclair

76

83%

5

16%

Sebastian Ross

51

80%

4

13%

Jack Higgins

59

78%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 10 (9), Ben Long 1 (1), Josh Battle 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Dustin Martin

97

80%

26

84%

Toby Nankervis

119

83%

24

77%

Shai Bolton

107

74%

23

74%

Shane Edwards

98

79%

22

71%

Trent Cotchin

62

66%

20

65%

Marlion Pickett

49

77%

7

23%

Jack Graham

106

81%

2

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Bachar Houli 3 (2), Jayden Short 2 (1), Noah Balta 1 (0).

West Coast Eagles v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 30
West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tim Kelly

84

85%

24

80%

Dom Sheed

103

83%

22

73%

Nic Naitanui

75

60%

21

70%

Jack Redden

142

89%

19

63%

Andrew Gaff

131

93%

15

50%

Xavier O'Neill

40

68%

10

33%

Nathan Vardy

14

60%

9

30%

Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 9 (8), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Scott Pendlebury

82

89%

25

83%

Brodie Grundy

120

88%

20

67%

Levi Greenwood

74

81%

14

47%

Darcy Cameron

56

83%

10

33%

Finlay Macrae

54

77%

10

33%

Steele Sidebottom

73

82%

10

33%

Brayden Sier

33

48%

9

30%

Jack Crisp

124

96%

7

23%

Josh Daicos

53

82%

7

23%

Jordan De Goey

3

18%

6

20%

Callum L. Brown

34

83%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 6 (6), Jack Crisp 1 (1).

Sydney v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 23
Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

80

66%

18

78%

Callum Mills

101

81%

17

74%

Josh P. Kennedy

75

76%

17

74%

Luke Parker

80

77%

16

70%

Chad Warner

58

75%

12

52%

Sam Reid

94

80%

5

22%

Oliver Florent

63

83%

5

22%

Nick Blakey

45

79%

2

9%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 8 (8), Jordan Dawson 7 (7), Harry Cunningham 2 (1).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Greater Western Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Shane Mumford

88

88%

22

96%

Jacob Hopper

78

84%

20

87%

Callan Ward

80

82%

19

83%

Tim Taranto

91

80%

14

61%

Tom Green

77

64%

13

57%

Brent Daniels

83

81%

3

13%

Jeremy Finlayson

48

73%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 5 (5), Lachie Ash 4 (4).

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast 

Centre bounces: 28
Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Macrae

115

85%

24

86%

Marcus Bontempelli

133

85%

19

68%

Jordon Sweet

73

64%

16

57%

Tom Liberatore

86

76%

15

54%

Josh Dunkley

151

80%

14

50%

Adam Treloar

104

78%

12

43%

Lewis Young

37

94%

6

21%

Tim English

54

82%

6

21%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (5), Bailey Williams 2 (2), Taylor Duryea 1 (1).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Touk Miller

103

85%

24

86%

David Swallow

66

79%

20

71%

Hugh Greenwood

78

78%

19

68%

Caleb Graham

57

82%

15

54%

Noah Anderson

73

74%

15

54%

Nick Holman

84

73%

9

32%

Chris Burgess

30

85%

5

18%

Lachie Weller

75

81%

5

18%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 6 (5), Wil Powell 3 (1), Oleg Markov 2 (0), Jack Lukosius 2 (1), Touk Miller 1 (0), Lachie Weller 1 (0), Jarrod Harbrow 1 (1).

Carlton v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 28
Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Ed Curnow

83

82%

24

86%

Sam Walsh

118

84%

23

82%

Marc Pittonet

68

78%

23

82%

Patrick Cripps

89

85%

21

75%

Zac Williams

81

80%

9

32%

Matthew Kennedy

44

71%

6

21%

Levi Casboult

65

85%

5

18%

Lachie Fogarty

77

82%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 2 (2), Adam Saad 2 (2), Lachie Plowman 1 (1), Tom Williamson 1 (0).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Ollie Wines

101

82%

24

86%

Scott Lycett

76

88%

23

82%

Travis Boak

82

84%

22

79%

Karl Amon

110

86%

10

36%

Willem Drew

55

41%

9

32%

Robbie Gray

64

89%

8

29%

Connor Rozee

71

77%

6

21%

Dan Houston

32

25%

5

18%

Charlie Dixon

70

94%

3

11%

Todd Marshall

95

77%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 9 (9), Ryan Burton 4 (3), Aliir Aliir 1 (1).

Brisbane v Essendon

Centre bounces: 25
Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Lachie Neale

145

82%

22

88%

Jarryd Lyons

130

78%

21

84%

Oscar McInerney

45

76%

19

76%

Dayne Zorko

108

81%

13

52%

Hugh McCluggage

128

86%

6

24%

Zac Bailey

40

81%

6

24%

Joe Daniher

115

89%

6

24%

Jarrod Berry

31

38%

3

12%

Mitch Robinson

59

80%

3

12%

Lincoln McCarthy

107

76%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Grant Birchall 5 (3), Daniel Rich 2 (2), Brandon Starcevich 1 (0), Marcus Adams 1 (1).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Peter Wright

70

82%

21

84%

Andrew McGrath

133

84%

20

80%

Darcy Parish

89

71%

17

68%

Zach Merrett

105

75%

15

60%

Archie Perkins

82

81%

14

56%

Kyle Langford

99

89%

5

20%

Nik Cox

44

75%

4

16%

Jake Stringer

37

81%

3

12%

Devon Smith

56

82%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Dyson Heppell 5 (4), Matt Guelfi 2 (2), Mason Redman 2 (2), Jayden Laverde 1 (1), Jordan Ridley 1 (1).

Adelaide v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 26
Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

91

95%

26

100%

Rory Laird

110

80%

23

88%

Ben Keays

91

89%

23

88%

Sam Berry

33

71%

12

46%

Darcy Fogarty

43

76%

10

38%

Harry Schoenberg

50

62%

8

31%

Paul Seedsman

103

81%

2

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 6 (4), Luke Brown 3 (2), Jake Kelly 2 (1), Tom Doedee 1 (1).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sean Darcy

101

78%

22

85%

David Mundy

122

80%

20

77%

Caleb Serong

68

71%

19

73%

Nat Fyfe

92

88%

19

73%

Andrew Brayshaw

111

77%

18

69%

Rory Lobb

53

81%

4

15%

Adam Cerra

17

10%

2

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 3 (3), Nathan Wilson 2 (2).

Hawthorn v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 27
Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Ben McEvoy

65

90%

21

78%

Jaeger O'Meara

109

76%

19

70%

Tom Mitchell

103

85%

19

70%

Chad Wingard

64

74%

14

52%

James Worpel

47

91%

12

44%

Liam Shiels

93

77%

9

33%

Kyle Hartigan

30

97%

4

15%

Luke Breust

66

84%

4

15%

Tom Phillips

56

82%

3

11%

Tim O'Brien

45

76%

2

7%

Daniel Howe

40

78%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 7 (5), Jack Scrimshaw 4 (3), Shaun Burgoyne 3 (3).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Clayton Oliver

121

92%

25

93%

Jack Viney

72

79%

21

78%

Christian Petracca

102

82%

19

70%

Max Gawn

131

90%

18

67%

James Jordon

68

71%

11

41%

Luke Jackson

85

80%

9

33%

Kysaiah Pickett

95

83%

3

11%

Jake Melksham

65

69%

1

4%

Angus Brayshaw

72

87%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Christian Salem 4 (4), Adam Tomlinson 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

Geelong v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 20
Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Rhys Stanley

81

74%

18

90%

Brandan Parfitt

107

83%

15

75%

Cameron Guthrie

80

71%

14

70%

Mitch Duncan

105

74%

13

65%

Patrick Dangerfield

72

74%

8

40%

Joel Selwood

69

80%

8

40%

Isaac Smith

100

81%

2

10%

Sam De Koning

29

81%

2

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Smith 2 (2), Mitch Duncan 1 (1), Sam Menegola 1 (0), Tom Stewart 1 (1).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

67

85%

17

85%

Ben Cunnington

97

85%

16

80%

Kayne Turner

43

82%

14

70%

Todd Goldstein

71

93%

14

70%

Tom Campbell

60

79%

6

30%

Tom Powell

73

81%

5

25%

Will Phillips

39

71%

5

25%

Tarryn Thomas

53

77%

2

10%

Kyron Hayden

29

76%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 14 (13), Josh Walker 1 (0), Shaun Atley 1 (1), Aaron Hall 1 (1).

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.