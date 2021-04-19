Jack Ziebell in action during the round five clash against Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

IF THERE'S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it's fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn't count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player's Fantasy score.

The round five CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

St Kilda v Richmond

Centre bounces: 31

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Brad Crouch 86 83% 27 87% Jack Steele 115 85% 25 81% Paul Hunter 53 76% 24 77% Jack Bytel 49 74% 19 61% Luke Dunstan 74 76% 12 39% Jake Carlisle 64 77% 7 23% Jack Sinclair 76 83% 5 16% Sebastian Ross 51 80% 4 13% Jack Higgins 59 78% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 10 (9), Ben Long 1 (1), Josh Battle 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1).

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Dustin Martin 97 80% 26 84% Toby Nankervis 119 83% 24 77% Shai Bolton 107 74% 23 74% Shane Edwards 98 79% 22 71% Trent Cotchin 62 66% 20 65% Marlion Pickett 49 77% 7 23% Jack Graham 106 81% 2 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Bachar Houli 3 (2), Jayden Short 2 (1), Noah Balta 1 (0).

West Coast Eagles v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 30

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tim Kelly 84 85% 24 80% Dom Sheed 103 83% 22 73% Nic Naitanui 75 60% 21 70% Jack Redden 142 89% 19 63% Andrew Gaff 131 93% 15 50% Xavier O'Neill 40 68% 10 33% Nathan Vardy 14 60% 9 30%

Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 9 (8), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Scott Pendlebury 82 89% 25 83% Brodie Grundy 120 88% 20 67% Levi Greenwood 74 81% 14 47% Darcy Cameron 56 83% 10 33% Finlay Macrae 54 77% 10 33% Steele Sidebottom 73 82% 10 33% Brayden Sier 33 48% 9 30% Jack Crisp 124 96% 7 23% Josh Daicos 53 82% 7 23% Jordan De Goey 3 18% 6 20% Callum L. Brown 34 83% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 6 (6), Jack Crisp 1 (1).

Sydney v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 23

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 80 66% 18 78% Callum Mills 101 81% 17 74% Josh P. Kennedy 75 76% 17 74% Luke Parker 80 77% 16 70% Chad Warner 58 75% 12 52% Sam Reid 94 80% 5 22% Oliver Florent 63 83% 5 22% Nick Blakey 45 79% 2 9%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 8 (8), Jordan Dawson 7 (7), Harry Cunningham 2 (1).

Greater Western Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Shane Mumford 88 88% 22 96% Jacob Hopper 78 84% 20 87% Callan Ward 80 82% 19 83% Tim Taranto 91 80% 14 61% Tom Green 77 64% 13 57% Brent Daniels 83 81% 3 13% Jeremy Finlayson 48 73% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 5 (5), Lachie Ash 4 (4).

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 28

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Macrae 115 85% 24 86% Marcus Bontempelli 133 85% 19 68% Jordon Sweet 73 64% 16 57% Tom Liberatore 86 76% 15 54% Josh Dunkley 151 80% 14 50% Adam Treloar 104 78% 12 43% Lewis Young 37 94% 6 21% Tim English 54 82% 6 21%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (5), Bailey Williams 2 (2), Taylor Duryea 1 (1).

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Touk Miller 103 85% 24 86% David Swallow 66 79% 20 71% Hugh Greenwood 78 78% 19 68% Caleb Graham 57 82% 15 54% Noah Anderson 73 74% 15 54% Nick Holman 84 73% 9 32% Chris Burgess 30 85% 5 18% Lachie Weller 75 81% 5 18%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 6 (5), Wil Powell 3 (1), Oleg Markov 2 (0), Jack Lukosius 2 (1), Touk Miller 1 (0), Lachie Weller 1 (0), Jarrod Harbrow 1 (1).

Carlton v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 28

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Ed Curnow 83 82% 24 86% Sam Walsh 118 84% 23 82% Marc Pittonet 68 78% 23 82% Patrick Cripps 89 85% 21 75% Zac Williams 81 80% 9 32% Matthew Kennedy 44 71% 6 21% Levi Casboult 65 85% 5 18% Lachie Fogarty 77 82% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 2 (2), Adam Saad 2 (2), Lachie Plowman 1 (1), Tom Williamson 1 (0).

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Ollie Wines 101 82% 24 86% Scott Lycett 76 88% 23 82% Travis Boak 82 84% 22 79% Karl Amon 110 86% 10 36% Willem Drew 55 41% 9 32% Robbie Gray 64 89% 8 29% Connor Rozee 71 77% 6 21% Dan Houston 32 25% 5 18% Charlie Dixon 70 94% 3 11% Todd Marshall 95 77% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 9 (9), Ryan Burton 4 (3), Aliir Aliir 1 (1).

Brisbane v Essendon

Centre bounces: 25

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Lachie Neale 145 82% 22 88% Jarryd Lyons 130 78% 21 84% Oscar McInerney 45 76% 19 76% Dayne Zorko 108 81% 13 52% Hugh McCluggage 128 86% 6 24% Zac Bailey 40 81% 6 24% Joe Daniher 115 89% 6 24% Jarrod Berry 31 38% 3 12% Mitch Robinson 59 80% 3 12% Lincoln McCarthy 107 76% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Grant Birchall 5 (3), Daniel Rich 2 (2), Brandon Starcevich 1 (0), Marcus Adams 1 (1).

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Peter Wright 70 82% 21 84% Andrew McGrath 133 84% 20 80% Darcy Parish 89 71% 17 68% Zach Merrett 105 75% 15 60% Archie Perkins 82 81% 14 56% Kyle Langford 99 89% 5 20% Nik Cox 44 75% 4 16% Jake Stringer 37 81% 3 12% Devon Smith 56 82% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Dyson Heppell 5 (4), Matt Guelfi 2 (2), Mason Redman 2 (2), Jayden Laverde 1 (1), Jordan Ridley 1 (1).

Adelaide v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 26

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 91 95% 26 100% Rory Laird 110 80% 23 88% Ben Keays 91 89% 23 88% Sam Berry 33 71% 12 46% Darcy Fogarty 43 76% 10 38% Harry Schoenberg 50 62% 8 31% Paul Seedsman 103 81% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 6 (4), Luke Brown 3 (2), Jake Kelly 2 (1), Tom Doedee 1 (1).

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sean Darcy 101 78% 22 85% David Mundy 122 80% 20 77% Caleb Serong 68 71% 19 73% Nat Fyfe 92 88% 19 73% Andrew Brayshaw 111 77% 18 69% Rory Lobb 53 81% 4 15% Adam Cerra 17 10% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 3 (3), Nathan Wilson 2 (2).

Hawthorn v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 27

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Ben McEvoy 65 90% 21 78% Jaeger O'Meara 109 76% 19 70% Tom Mitchell 103 85% 19 70% Chad Wingard 64 74% 14 52% James Worpel 47 91% 12 44% Liam Shiels 93 77% 9 33% Kyle Hartigan 30 97% 4 15% Luke Breust 66 84% 4 15% Tom Phillips 56 82% 3 11% Tim O'Brien 45 76% 2 7% Daniel Howe 40 78% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 7 (5), Jack Scrimshaw 4 (3), Shaun Burgoyne 3 (3).

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Clayton Oliver 121 92% 25 93% Jack Viney 72 79% 21 78% Christian Petracca 102 82% 19 70% Max Gawn 131 90% 18 67% James Jordon 68 71% 11 41% Luke Jackson 85 80% 9 33% Kysaiah Pickett 95 83% 3 11% Jake Melksham 65 69% 1 4% Angus Brayshaw 72 87% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Christian Salem 4 (4), Adam Tomlinson 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

Geelong v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 20

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Rhys Stanley 81 74% 18 90% Brandan Parfitt 107 83% 15 75% Cameron Guthrie 80 71% 14 70% Mitch Duncan 105 74% 13 65% Patrick Dangerfield 72 74% 8 40% Joel Selwood 69 80% 8 40% Isaac Smith 100 81% 2 10% Sam De Koning 29 81% 2 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Smith 2 (2), Mitch Duncan 1 (1), Sam Menegola 1 (0), Tom Stewart 1 (1).

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 67 85% 17 85% Ben Cunnington 97 85% 16 80% Kayne Turner 43 82% 14 70% Todd Goldstein 71 93% 14 70% Tom Campbell 60 79% 6 30% Tom Powell 73 81% 5 25% Will Phillips 39 71% 5 25% Tarryn Thomas 53 77% 2 10% Kyron Hayden 29 76% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 14 (13), Josh Walker 1 (0), Shaun Atley 1 (1), Aaron Hall 1 (1).

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.