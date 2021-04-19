Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

WHO ARE the pre-agents clubs will be eyeing off this year?

Just like Dylan Shiel, Lachie Neale and Steven May before them, a host of players will be targeted before they enter free agency in 12 months' time.

On the latest episode of AFL Exchange, the team identifies the players in this year's trade period who will garner the most attention.

Tune in to the latest podcast as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news – and some of the not so big.

Don't forget to subscribe to the podcast channel to get the new Thursday release of the show.

In this episode...

1.50 – Who has more riding on Anzac Day – Collingwood or Essendon?

5.30 – Who are the 3, 2, 1 votes for the Western Bulldogs' best midfielders?

8.55 – Who won that trade – Jaeger O'Meara's move to Hawthorn

13.15 – Death, taxes and…

17.00 – Which pre-agents are the ones to watch this year?

21.10 – The round five NAB AFL Rising Star announced

23.55 – What's the most concerning part of Carlton's current form?

26.05 – Who are the veterans who could play on again in 2022?

29.00 – Keeping my eye on…

31.05 – What's the most left-field recruiting/drafting story you've seen?

35.25 – Favourite state league journeymen?