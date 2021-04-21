AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

AFL MEDIA star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards are here to bring you our newest podcast, AFL Daily.

Get the jump on other AFL fans each weekday morning as Barrett and Edwards set the agenda on footy's biggest stories.

AFL Daily will drop at 7.30am AEST Monday to Friday for you to get the latest footy news and and look ahead to the big issues that are set to shape the AFL landscape.

>> LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST BELOW

In today's episode, Nat and Damo discuss Dogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli, the fallout at Collingwood after Eddie McGuire's resignation, the implications of Patrick Dangerfield's latest injury, plus more.

Tune in NOW.

In this episode ...

0:35 - Why Bont is the best Dog since Ted Whitten, Chris Grant, Brad Johnson, Doug Hawkins, Scott West and more

6:58 - Mark Korda "is not the fresh start this club needed", was appointed by Eddie McGuire years ago. Board remains divided and Jeff Browne may call an Extraordinary General Meeting

9:30 - Patrick Dangerfield's surgery could mean he's out for half a season but Damo thinks he recovers quickly. He's a "recuperative beast"

11:15 - Thursday night footy ... why the players don't like it

12:00 - Damo explains why the AFL wants Thursday night footy to work